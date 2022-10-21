Back

Man, 60, dies after private ambulance crashes into tree along Sengkang East Road

His family is appealing for witnesses.

Belmont Lay | October 21, 2022, 03:03 PM

A 60-year-old man died after the private ambulance he was driving crashed into a tree along Sengkang East Road on Oct. 20 morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Oct. 21 that they were alerted to a road traffic accident at the junction of Sengkang East Road and Sengkang East Avenue at around 8.20am on Thursday.

SCDF said they found a person trapped in the driver's seat. Hydraulic rescue equipment was used to extract the driver.

The police said the ambulance was travelling Sengkang East Road towards Buangkok Green.

The vehicle is believed to have skidded.

The driver was conveyed unconscious to Sengkang General Hospital where he subsequently died.

Police investigations are ongoing.

A video shared online on Thursday night showed the blue-and-white Comfort ambulance facing a tree with the left side of the van facing traffic.

Police cars were already present at the scene.

The front doors were open and the bonnet appeared damaged.

The deceased man's family is appealing for witnesses with footage of what happened to step forward.

