American man, 42, headed to S'pore, found with rare albino alligator in suitcase at German airport

A 42-year-old American businessman, who was headed to Singapore, was found with a rare albino alligator in his suitcase at Munich Airport in Germany on Sep. 25, 2022.

Security officers saw an unusual image on the X-ray scanner while checking the luggage of the man travelling from Germany to Singapore, Insider reported.

The suitcase was opened immediately on site after a veterinarian was called in and a live 3-foot long albino alligator was found wrapped in cling film.

A hole cut through the film near the animal's snout allowed it to breathe, Munich-based newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung reported.

The animal's life was reportedly in "acute danger" and the veterinarian administered treatment to the alligator.

Man investigated

Proceedings are being initiated against the man for the alleged offence, The Straits Times reported.

ST added that it was told by customs investigation office in Germany: “Furthermore, there is no information about possible offenders in Singapore. The investigation will continue.”

Munich authorities said there has been no information on whether the passenger intended to smuggle the alligator, ST reported.

The American man was allowed to fly to Singapore, but was first required to make a five-digit security deposit and surrender his mobile phone in Munich, Süddeutsche Zeitung reported.

Could be destined for black market

ST also reported that the reptile can fetch anywhere from S$20,000 to S$2 million on the black market.

The Munich customs office said the alligator is now healthy and being cared for in at reptile sanctuary.

Criminal proceedings against the man on suspicion of him violating local species protection and animal welfare laws is being carried out.

Mothership has reached out to the Munich customs office for more information.

Top photos via Main Customs Office Munich