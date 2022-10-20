Back

UMNO’s Ahmad Zahid rejects Bersatu alliance. ‘Why should we sleep with the enemy?’

A long time ago, they used to be friends.

Sulaiman Daud | October 20, 2022, 10:44 AM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, UMNO president, has scoffed at the prospect of working together with Bersatu in the upcoming Malaysian general election.

In a Facebook post in Malay on Oct. 19, Ahmad Zahid explained UMNO's decision, and denied that it was dividing the Muslim community, or ummah.

Not bedmates

"Why is UMNO being urged to get into bed under the same blanket with its enemy?" Ahmad Zahid asked, adding that Bersatu was formed with the aim of ending UMNO and its coalition, the Barisan Nasional.

Ahmad Zahid said this in response to the accusation that not working with Bersatu is an act of dividing the Malay community, Malay Mail reported.

He also said that UMNO rejected an alliance with Bersatu supposedly to prevent more harm.

Barisan Nasional and Bersatu, along with the other parties of the Perikatan Nasional coalition, previously served in government with Bersatu chief Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister, following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government in early 2020.

However, Muhyiddin was ousted, which allowed UMNO man Ismail Sabri Yaakob to take his place.

Bersatu was first formed by Mahathir Mohamad, after he left UMNO. Bersatu teamed up with the rest of Pakatan Harapan in the 2018 general election before pulling out in 2020.

Both Bersatu and UMNO are seen as appealing to Malay voters within the Malaysian electorate.

However, Ahmad Zahid added that UMNO, together with its BN coalition, is a multi-racial and multi-religious one.

Ahmad Zahid also accused other parties like PKR and Pejuang, Mahathir's latest party, of "breaking up" the Malay community.

His Facebook post included a photo of Mahathir and Muhyiddin standing with other leaders of the Pakatan Harapan coalition.

Top image from Muhyiddin Yassin and Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's Facebook pages.

21-year-old allegedly slashed man with knife along Marsiling Drive & fled, arrested within 17 hours

The man has been arrested and police investigations are ongoing.

October 20, 2022, 10:40 AM

Al-Noor Family Restaurant at Blk 68 Geylang Bahru suspended 2 weeks for infestation on premises & failing to keep chiller clean

It is closed until Nov. 1, 2022.

October 20, 2022, 02:17 AM

NTU's Earth Observatory of S'pore launches 2 anime episodes to highlight youths hold key to solving environmental issues

If not them, then who?

October 20, 2022, 02:02 AM

S'pore police receive report that woman, 19, 'kidnapped', arrest man, 22, for alleged role in China officials impersonation scam

Another case.

October 20, 2022, 12:51 AM

Employee-run urban farm unveiled atop OCBC Centre carpark, harvests go to charity soup kitchen

A team of over 100 volunteers from the bank will manage the farm.

October 19, 2022, 06:36 PM

Mediacorp actor Ben Tan lists 'disrespectful' behaviour from fellow actor, asks them to check their attitude

😶

October 19, 2022, 06:02 PM

Here's the school terms & holidays for 2023 released by MOE

Another school year.

October 19, 2022, 05:37 PM

Duckling goes into hiding at Gardens by the Bay after otters harassed family

It's a cold, harsh world out there.

October 19, 2022, 05:35 PM

Police arrest 29 men & 1 woman aged 20-34 at Senoko Crescent for suspected illegal gambling

Cash amounting to S$16,345 was seized.

October 19, 2022, 04:15 PM

NUS biz student, 22, crowned Miss Universe S'pore 2022

Carissa Yap will represent Singapore in the Miss Universe 2022 pageant in January.

October 19, 2022, 03:37 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.