UMNO’s Ahmad Zahid rejects Bersatu alliance. ‘Why should we sleep with the enemy?’

Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, UMNO president, has scoffed at the prospect of working together with Bersatu in the upcoming Malaysian general election.

In a Facebook post in Malay on Oct. 19, Ahmad Zahid explained UMNO's decision, and denied that it was dividing the Muslim community, or ummah.

Not bedmates

"Why is UMNO being urged to get into bed under the same blanket with its enemy?" Ahmad Zahid asked, adding that Bersatu was formed with the aim of ending UMNO and its coalition, the Barisan Nasional.

Ahmad Zahid said this in response to the accusation that not working with Bersatu is an act of dividing the Malay community, Malay Mail reported.

He also said that UMNO rejected an alliance with Bersatu supposedly to prevent more harm.

Barisan Nasional and Bersatu, along with the other parties of the Perikatan Nasional coalition, previously served in government with Bersatu chief Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister, following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government in early 2020.

However, Muhyiddin was ousted, which allowed UMNO man Ismail Sabri Yaakob to take his place.

Bersatu was first formed by Mahathir Mohamad, after he left UMNO. Bersatu teamed up with the rest of Pakatan Harapan in the 2018 general election before pulling out in 2020.

Both Bersatu and UMNO are seen as appealing to Malay voters within the Malaysian electorate.

However, Ahmad Zahid added that UMNO, together with its BN coalition, is a multi-racial and multi-religious one.

Ahmad Zahid also accused other parties like PKR and Pejuang, Mahathir's latest party, of "breaking up" the Malay community.

His Facebook post included a photo of Mahathir and Muhyiddin standing with other leaders of the Pakatan Harapan coalition.

Top image from Muhyiddin Yassin and Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's Facebook pages.