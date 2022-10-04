Back

4-room [email protected] flat sold for S$1.37 million, most expensive 4-room resale in S'pore

New record.

Belmont Lay | October 26, 2022, 02:44 AM

Events

Youth for Change Conference 2022: Peace Talks

17 December 2022 - 18 December 2022

Republic Polytechnic

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 1,001 sq ft four-room flat at Block 1D [email protected] has been sold for S$1.37 million in October 2022, according to 99.co, which makes it the most expensive four-room resale HDB flat in Singapore.

In terms of record-setting price, it is the sixth most expensive HDB resale flat, and the second-highest price ever paid for a flat at [email protected]

Located at a high floor above the 45th floor, the S$1,368 per square foot price is the highest recorded for HDB resale flats nationwide, 99.co also reported.

The sale was lodged on Oct. 22, some three weeks after the Sep. 30 cooling measures were announced.

However, 99.co speculated that it was likely that the option-to-purchase for the four-room flat was signed before the measures kicked in.

Highest price for [email protected] flat so far

The current highest price paid for a resale flat was for a 1,152 sq ft five-room unit at Block 1F [email protected], which sold for S$1.389 million in March 2022 -- at a S$1,205 per square foot price.

2nd-most expensive 4-room flat sold in same month

The month of October 2022 saw another four-room flat at [email protected] successfully sold.

The slightly larger four-room flat unit at 1,012 sq ft was sold for S$1.3 million at a S$1,284 per square foot price.

Located above the 49th floor, it is the second most expensive four-room flat in Singapore.

Background

The [email protected] HDB project in Tanjong Pagar was completed in 2011 and entered the resale market in 2015.

With seven 50-storey blocks, the development is recognised as having the world’s tallest public residential buildings.

There are 1,848 units in total -- 1,232 four-room units and 616 five-room units.

According to 99.co, 59 four-room flats at [email protected] have been sold at or above S$1 million so far -- which is 4.79 percent of all four-room flats there.

So far, 113 five-room flats have been sold at or above S$1 million -- which is 18.34 per cent of all five-room flats there.

Top photo via

Mediacorp actress Rebecca Lim used to think she needed '5-6 years' to be sure of her boyfriend

Lim shared that her view on love has changed over the years.

October 25, 2022, 10:07 PM

Recruitment firm rubbishes idea new safe entry ambassadors jobs linked to S'pore Covid-19 measures tightening

Firm has been hiring people to carry out roles such as temperature screening.

October 25, 2022, 09:10 PM

S'pore police refute accusations its coast guard officers chased away M'sian fishermen from M'sian waters

SPF said the exchanges between the Singapore coast guard and Malaysian fishermen took place in Singapore territorial waters.

October 25, 2022, 08:38 PM

Scammer pretending to be S'pore ICA officer calls real S'pore ICA officer

Really BBQ.

October 25, 2022, 07:55 PM

K9 beagle sniffs out 9kg of sausages at Bangkok customs, foils smuggling attempt

A very good boy.

October 25, 2022, 07:09 PM

Core inflation rises to 5.3% in Sep. 2022 due to rising food, services & goods prices

Core inflation increased by 0.5% on a month-on-month basis.

October 25, 2022, 05:58 PM

Tommy Koh cheers Rishi Sunak as UK's first PM of Indian descent, ex-NMP Calvin Cheng says race still matters

Another assessment of the moment was provided by retired diplomat Bilahari Kausikan.

October 25, 2022, 05:37 PM

WhatsApp reportedly down worldwide

WhatsApp down.

October 25, 2022, 04:03 PM

40-year-old S'pore man accused of molesting maid among 4 to be charged with alleged molest

He will also be charged with attempted voyeurism.

October 25, 2022, 03:26 PM

Nas Daily creator spends US$150,000 on Caribbean passport to enter M'sia legally

Everything in Malaysia is 70% cheaper than Singapore, he claims.

October 25, 2022, 03:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.