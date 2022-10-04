A 1,001 sq ft four-room flat at Block 1D [email protected] has been sold for S$1.37 million in October 2022, according to 99.co, which makes it the most expensive four-room resale HDB flat in Singapore.

In terms of record-setting price, it is the sixth most expensive HDB resale flat, and the second-highest price ever paid for a flat at [email protected]

Located at a high floor above the 45th floor, the S$1,368 per square foot price is the highest recorded for HDB resale flats nationwide, 99.co also reported.

The sale was lodged on Oct. 22, some three weeks after the Sep. 30 cooling measures were announced.

However, 99.co speculated that it was likely that the option-to-purchase for the four-room flat was signed before the measures kicked in.

Highest price for [email protected] flat so far

The current highest price paid for a resale flat was for a 1,152 sq ft five-room unit at Block 1F [email protected], which sold for S$1.389 million in March 2022 -- at a S$1,205 per square foot price.

2nd-most expensive 4-room flat sold in same month

The month of October 2022 saw another four-room flat at [email protected] successfully sold.

The slightly larger four-room flat unit at 1,012 sq ft was sold for S$1.3 million at a S$1,284 per square foot price.

Located above the 49th floor, it is the second most expensive four-room flat in Singapore.

Background

The [email protected] HDB project in Tanjong Pagar was completed in 2011 and entered the resale market in 2015.

With seven 50-storey blocks, the development is recognised as having the world’s tallest public residential buildings.

There are 1,848 units in total -- 1,232 four-room units and 616 five-room units.

According to 99.co, 59 four-room flats at [email protected] have been sold at or above S$1 million so far -- which is 4.79 percent of all four-room flats there.

So far, 113 five-room flats have been sold at or above S$1 million -- which is 18.34 per cent of all five-room flats there.

