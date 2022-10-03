Thai boy, 3, stabbed & shot twice in head during Thailand daycare massacre, survives

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A three-year-old Thai boy, who was stabbed and shot in the head twice during the daycare massacre on Oct. 6, has miraculously survived.

The boy, Sumaee, was at a nursery in Uhthai Sawan, Thailand that day when he was attacked by a 34-year-old former policeman who went on a violent rampage killing adults and children.

Begged his mother that he did not want to go to school

The attacker barged into a locked room and killed 24 sleeping children who were settling down for a nap.

The total number of victims came up to 38 children and adults.

The boy’s mother Joy, whose surname was not reported, said her son had been stabbed before being shot twice by the attacker who wanted to finish the job.

When his mother received news about the incident, she rushed to the nursery and saw bodies and blood everywhere.

She did not see her son and almost passed out as she was worried about him.

Shortly after, her husband witnessed Sumaee being carried into an ambulance, Sky News reported.

She told Sky News that she held on Sumaee's legs in the ambulance and encouraged him to be strong.

The young boy was conveyed to the hospital and the bullets were subsequently removed by two neurosurgeons.

Did not want to go to school

The attack has left the mother traumatised as her son initially told her he did not want to attend school that day, but his mother forced him to.

His mother cannot shake off this last interaction she had with her son.

Related stories

Top image via Sky News.