21-year-old allegedly slashed man with knife along Marsiling Drive & fled, arrested within 17 hours

The man has been arrested and police investigations are ongoing.

Alfie Kwa | October 20, 2022, 10:40 AM

In the midst of a fight, a 21-year-old allegedly slashed the other party with a knife before he fled the scene on Oct. 18.

The police have arrested the 21-year-old for his suspected involvement in a case of voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a press release on Oct. 20.

SPF said it responded to the incident on Oct. 18 at about 1:16 am, along Marsiling Drive.

Their preliminary investigations revealed that the 21-year-old man was involved in a fight with a 27-year-old man, and the younger party allegedly retaliated by slashing the other man with a knife.

He then fled the scene.

The 27-year-old man was later found with lacerations on his back and right hand when he sought treatment at the hospital.

Police search

The SPF said that through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Woodlands Police Division established the identity of the 21-year-old man and arrested him within 17 hours of the reported offence.

A knife, purportedly used during the incident, was seized.

Image courtesy of SPF.

SPF's preliminary investigations showed that the pair are known to each other, and police investigations are ongoing.

Charges

The 21-year-old will be charged in court on Oct. 20 with voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon.

The offence carries an imprisonment term which may extend to seven years, or a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments.

SPF said in its statement:

"The Police do not tolerate such brazen acts of violence and blatant disregard of the law. We will spare no effort to apprehend such offenders and deal with them in accordance with the law."

Top image courtesy of SPF. 

