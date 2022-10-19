Back

Here's the school terms & holidays for 2023 released by MOE

Another school year.

Alfie Kwa | October 19, 2022, 05:37 PM

The Ministry of Education (MOE) released the academic calendar for the year 2023 for primary and secondary schools, Junior Colleges (JC) and Millennia Institute (MI) today.

Dates for primary and secondary school

The 2023 school year for all MOE schools will start on Jan. 3 and will end on Nov. 17.

MOE added that the last day of the final school term, which will be used as venues for the GCE O-Level written examinations, will be Friday, Oct. 27.

Similar to the arrangements in 2021 and 2022, Primary 1 and Kindergarten 1 students will report to school on Jan. 3.

Primary 2 to 6 and Kindergarten 2 students will report to school a day after on Jan. 4.

MOE said that while this move was initially a measure to ensure the safety of students amid the pandemic, the ministry will continue this arrangement as it has worked well to help younger students ease into the new school environment on their first day.

JC and MI

First-year students of JC and MI will begin their school term on Feb. 3 and ends on Nov. 24.

Second-year MI students, will begin their term earlier, on Jan. 9 and end on the same date as first-year JC and MI students.

Second-year JC students and third-year MI students will also begin their school term on Jan. 9 but end on the last paper of their GCE A-Levels examination.

School holidays

In the press release, primary and secondary school students will be having their vacations from Mar. 11 to 19, May 27 to Jun. 25, Sep. 2 to Sep. 10 and Nov. 18 to Dec. 31.

For JC and MI students, their school vacations will be from Mar. 11 to 19, May 27 to Jun. 25, Sep. 2 to Sep. 10 and Nov. 25 to Dec. 31, except for final year students who will end their school term on the last day of their examinations.

Public and school holidays

There are 10 public holidays scheduled in 2023:

  • New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1, (the following Monday, Jan. 2, will be a public holiday)

  • Chinese New Year, Sunday and Monday, Jan. 22 and 23 (the following Tuesday, Jan. 24, will be a public holiday)

  • Good Friday, Friday, Apr. 7

  • Hari Raya Puasa, Saturday, Apr. 22

  • Labour Day, Monday, May 1

  • Vesak Day, Friday, Jun. 2

  • Hari Raya Haji, Thursday, Jun. 29

  • National Day, Wednesday, Aug. 9

  • Deepavali, Sunday, Nov. 12 (the following Monday, Nov. 13 will be a public holiday).

  • Christmas Day, Monday, Dec. 25

There are also four scheduled school holidays in 2023:

  • Youth Day, Sunday, Jul. 2 (the following Monday, Jul. 3, will be a school holiday)

  • Day after National Day, Wednesday, Aug. 10

  • Teachers' Day, Friday, Sep. 1

  • Children’s Day (for primary schools and primary sections of full schools only), Friday, Oct. 6

