Teen, 14, & man, 36, charged for carrying out S$900 robbery at Katong with gun-shaped lighter

A 14-year-old male teenager and a 36-year-old man were charged with robbery on Oct. 17, The Straits Times reported.

They are accused of entering a barber shop at Katong Shopping Centre on Oct. 14 and robbing a 71-year-old victim of about S$900 in cash.

The 36-year-old man, Ho Heen Sheng, is a Malaysian national.

As for the teenager, he cannot be named under the Children and Young Persons Act.

Allegedly robbed their victim with a gun-shaped lighter

The police stated in a press release that they were alerted to a robbery on Oct. 14 at 9:55pm, at a commercial unit along 865 Mountbatten Road.

The police added that the duo had supposedly entered the unit and threatened the victim with a lighter shaped as a gun.

They then allegedly restrained the victim and stole his money.

They subsequently fled the scene fled the scene with the money after the victim shouted for help. The gun-shaped lighter was also left behind.

No one was hurt during the incident, according to the police.

Arrested within 24 hours

The duo were eventually arrested within 24 hours, with help from closed-circuit television footage and police cameras.

Cash was recovered from them and seized as case exhibits.

Further investigations also revealed that they were involved in another separate case of theft in dwelling along Sims Place the next day, on Oct. 15, at around 12.30am.

For this case, a 40-year-old female victim allegedly lost two watches, a necklace and a bag.

In relation to this case, a 31-year-old woman was arrested for dishonestly receiving stolen property.

What are the penalties for robbery?

If the duo are found guilty of committing robbery after 7pm and before 7am, they are liable on conviction to a jail between three and 14 years.

In addition, Ho can receive up to 12 strokes of the cane.

For the offence of theft, the penalty is a jail term of up to seven years and a fine.

As for the offence of dishonestly receiving stolen property, the penalty is a jail term of up to five years, a fine, or both.

Top photo from Singapore Police Force