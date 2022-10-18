11,553 local cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Oct. 18

The number of local cases of Covid-19 hit 11,553 cases on Oct. 18 as Singapore undergoes a new wave of Covid-19 infections driven by new variant XBB.

According to the Ministry of Health's (MOH) update, the majority of cases are aged between 20 to 59.

Other important data points as of Oct. 18, 12pm

Seven-day moving average of local cases: 8,243

Local PCR: 716

Local ART: 10,837

Imported PCR: 15

Imported ART: 366

Death cases: 5

Week-on-week infection ratio: 1.31 (A figure above 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.)

While the week-on-week infection ratio remains above 1, the ratio has dropped in the past few days.

This was an observation made by the health minister Ong Ye Kung as well, as he said on Oct. 15's press conference:

"The week-on-week infection ratio hit a peak of 1.74 a few days ago on 10 October, and has started to trend down subsequently. This means cases are not accelerating. So hopefully the worst of the worst is over."

Another positive observation is that the seven-day moving average seems to be plateauing.

How concerned should we be?

Tuesdays tend to record a higher number of cases as compared to other days of the week, as they include infections from the weekend. This is because people tend to hold back on visiting the doctor until Monday.

Over the weekend, the health minister said that based on the data presented by the experts from the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, the XBB wave is likely to be a “short and sharp” one.

He added that the number of cases is projected to peak at around 15,000 seven-day moving average daily cases.

By around mid-November, we should see the wave subside, Ong added.

At the press conference on Saturday, Ong reminded Singaporeans to practise personal responsibility by testing and isolating oneself if found to be unwell.

He also urged those aged above 50, with the last dose of vaccine taken was more than five months ago, to consider taking the bivalent vaccine.

Safe Management Measures (SMMs) may have to reinstate should the situation worsen, he cautioned.

Watch this video to find out more about XBB from infectious disease physician Leong Hoe Nam:

Top image via Getty Images