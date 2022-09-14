Back

Zhang Ze Tong admits CPR scene in 'Healing Heroes' was 'really quite funny', thanks everyone for constructive feedback

Heh.

September 14, 2022

A drama from Mediacorp has recently become the talk of the town, thanks to this indelible CPR scene:

Being the actor who performed the CPR, Zhang Ze Tong naturally found himself in the spotlight.

Zhang, a newbie in the industry, earned himself a contract with Mediacorp through Star Search 2019.

On Sep. 13, the 29-year-old responded to the hoo-ha, acknowledging that the scene is "really quite funny" now that he's looked at it.

If you need a refresher:

Zhang added that every medical-related scene had a practitioner on the set, and that the production crew's top priority was also to ensure the accuracy of such scenes.

The actor then thanked everyone for their "constructive feedback", and asked for viewers to continue supporting the drama.

His caption translates to, "Yes, the crew has the hardest time of all."

"Healing Heroes" is is Mediacorp's first medical long-form drama, and it follows four junior doctors as they navigate life in the hospital.

Starring veterans like Chen Han Wei, Ann Kok, Shaun Chen, Pierre Png, and Paige Chua, the show will run for 130 episodes, for 30 minutes each time.

It is now available on MeWATCH.

Top image via Zhang Ze Tong's Instagram page

