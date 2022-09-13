Back

Boy, 16, arrested for allegedly stealing 3 motorcycles in Punggol

Police had received reports of the motorcycles being stolen in the vicinity of Punggol Drive, Punggol Central, and Punggol Field.

September 13, 2022

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of his involvement in the theft of three motorcycles.

If found guilty he could face up to seven years in prison for each act of theft.

A Sep. 13 press release by the police stated that between Sep. 9 and 12, they had received reports of the motorcycles being stolen in the vicinity of Punggol Drive, Punggol Central, and Punggol Field.

Officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the youth's identity through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras.

He was arrested on Sep. 12 and the motorcycles were recovered.

The 16-year-old will be charged in court on Sep. 14, 2022.

Under Section 279a of the Penal Code 1871, theft of motor vehicles carries a prison sentence of up to seven years and a fine.

In their press release, police reminded motor vehicle owners to:

  • Park in well-lit areas

  • Install an anti-theft alarm system and maintain it

  • Remove cash cards and valuables before leaving the vehicle

  • Remove the ignition key and lock the vehicle before leaving it

