Delivery riders suffer punctured tires after thumbtacks found along park connector in Yishun

Since Monday (Sep. 19), food delivery riders running orders in Yishun found their usual routes booby-trapped with thumbtacks.

One of the riders reached out to Mothership sharing the concerns of fellow riders.

According to the rider, the thumbtacks were first found by riders in Yishun on Sep. 19.

In one video, a rider can be seen picking up the sharp objects.

In total, the rider picked up five thumbtacks.

According to the rider, who asked to be referred to as Mas Attitude, the video was shot along the park connector near Block 348A at Yishun Avenue 11, along Yishun Central.

More thumbtacks found on Sep. 20

In another video, a man can be seen holding a bunch of thumbtacks in his hand at the same park connector near Block 348A.

The man could be seen squatting down to pick up more thumbtacks.

The man behind the camera can be heard exclaiming that he did not know how many people have fallen victim so far.

Suspected to be intentional

In a message shown to Mothership by Mas Attitude, a fellow rider alleged that he heard about "at least 20-30" e-bikes requiring a change of tires.

The riders first alerted each other of the danger via WhatsApp, when the thumbtacks were first discovered on Sep. 19.

So far, the thumbtacks had been found by riders in multiple locations throughout Yishun, Mas Attitude said, adding that this eliminates the possibility of their appearance being accidental.

He mentioned that the thumbtacks were found across various parts of Yishun, including the 200, 300, 400 and 600 series of blocks.

"Cannot be someone accidentally dropped it, confirm someone intentionally put it there", Mas Attitude said.

S$50 to change one tire

Mas Attitude shared that the main reaction among delivery riders was anger.

Whoever that put the thumbtacks there was "disturbing us from earning a living", Mas Attitude elaborated.

To change a tire would cost riders around S$50, Mas Attitude shared.

"Can you imagine that if one day it bursts twice?" he bemoaned.

According to Mas Attitude, the issue was reported to the police on Sep. 19.

He added that he hopes the police can look into the matter.

Responding to Mothership's queries, the police confirmed that reports were lodged and investigations are ongoing.

Top image courtesy of Mas Attitude.