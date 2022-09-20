Back

Delivery riders suffer punctured tires after thumbtacks found along park connector in Yishun

Up to 30 e-bikes have had punctured tires so far, according to one rider. They suspect the thumbtacks were intentionally placed.

Gawain Pek | September 20, 2022, 07:30 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Since Monday (Sep. 19), food delivery riders running orders in Yishun found their usual routes booby-trapped with thumbtacks.

One of the riders reached out to Mothership sharing the concerns of fellow riders.

According to the rider, the thumbtacks were first found by riders in Yishun on Sep. 19.

In one video, a rider can be seen picking up the sharp objects.

Video courtesy of Mas Attitude.

Video courtesy of Mas Attitude.

In total, the rider picked up five thumbtacks.

According to the rider, who asked to be referred to as Mas Attitude, the video was shot along the park connector near Block 348A at Yishun Avenue 11, along Yishun Central.

Image via Google Maps.

Image via Google Maps.

More thumbtacks found on Sep. 20

In another video, a man can be seen holding a bunch of thumbtacks in his hand at the same park connector near Block 348A.

The man could be seen squatting down to pick up more thumbtacks.

Video courtesy of Mas Attitude.

Video courtesy of Mas Attitude.

The man behind the camera can be heard exclaiming that he did not know how many people have fallen victim so far.

Suspected to be intentional

In a message shown to Mothership by Mas Attitude, a fellow rider alleged that he heard about "at least 20-30" e-bikes requiring a change of tires.

Photo courtesy of Mas Attitude.

The riders first alerted each other of the danger via WhatsApp, when the thumbtacks were first discovered on Sep. 19.

So far, the thumbtacks had been found by riders in multiple locations throughout Yishun, Mas Attitude said, adding that this eliminates the possibility of their appearance being accidental.

He mentioned that the thumbtacks were found across various parts of Yishun, including the 200, 300, 400 and 600 series of blocks.

"Cannot be someone accidentally dropped it, confirm someone intentionally put it there", Mas Attitude said.

S$50 to change one tire

Mas Attitude shared that the main reaction among delivery riders was anger.

Whoever that put the thumbtacks there was "disturbing us from earning a living", Mas Attitude elaborated.

To change a tire would cost riders around S$50, Mas Attitude shared.

"Can you imagine that if one day it bursts twice?" he bemoaned.

According to Mas Attitude, the issue was reported to the police on Sep. 19.

He added that he hopes the police can look into the matter.

Responding to Mothership's queries, the police confirmed that reports were lodged and investigations are ongoing.

Top image courtesy of Mas Attitude.

Woman, 53, arrested in Tampines had 2 knives, allegedly used 1 to stab abdomen & threatened further self-harm

She will be charged on Sep. 21.

September 20, 2022, 08:51 PM

Earn 10x rewards points at Far East Malls & redeem staycays at Quincy Hotel, Barracks Hotel & more

Good deals must share.

September 20, 2022, 06:58 PM

Jeanette Aw awed at Japan woman telling her to move to front of restaurant queue as actress arrived first

Just Japanese things.

September 20, 2022, 06:58 PM

There’s actually a hospital in Joo Chiat, & it has been around for 80 years

Another reason why the East side is the best side.

September 20, 2022, 06:23 PM

AirAsia passengers trapped on plane 'for 30 minutes' after landing at Changi Airport

Oh no.

September 20, 2022, 05:58 PM

New York man pleads guilty to murdering his mother for US$11 million, allegedly got rid of body with 2 girlfriends

According to prosecutors, Jared Eng texted messages like "It's done" and "I'm free".

September 20, 2022, 05:45 PM

Pigeon in S'pore escapes with life & limbs as monitor lizard takes bite at it in canal

The pigeon: Yeet.

September 20, 2022, 05:31 PM

S'pore PR who went missing in Johor forest detained & investigated by M'sian authorities

The hiker has been identified as a Chinese national with permanent residency in Singapore.

September 20, 2022, 05:23 PM

Applicant asked for last-minute internship & then wanted virtual meeting, explains S'pore boss who rescinded offer

Employer's prerogative.

September 20, 2022, 04:59 PM

S'porean woman with schizophrenia acquitted of stabbing 8-year-old daughter to death

The court heard that she was instructed by voices in her head to kill her daughter.

September 20, 2022, 04:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.