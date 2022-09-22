Back

YG Entertainment, agency for Blackpink & Big Bang, holding K-pop auditions in S'pore for those between 10 & 19

Alfie Kwa | September 22, 2022, 01:06 PM

Are you between 10 and 19 years old and want to be a K-pop idol? This might be your chance.

YG Entertainment, a South Korean multinational entertainment agency, are having auditions between Nov. 8 and 11, and the second round on Nov. 25 and 26 in Singapore.

Application

Those interested, and born between the years 2003 and 2012, are able to apply from now to Oct. 23.

In the application form, they will need to fill in personal details such as their name, age, and even their height and weight.

They also have to send in a picture of themselves. Then, they'll have to choose one audition category – vocal, rap or dance.

Applicants can apply via this Google link.

The entertainment company will send a confirmation e-mail on Nov. 1 to let applicants know the time and date of the first round audition.

The audition

The auditions will be a minute long and take place at Orchard Central Mall, level 10.

Singers and rappers will perform a song within a minute, without any background music.

Dancers will also perform for a minute and will need to bring their own phones to play the music to dance to.

YG Entertainment

YG Entertainment was established in 1996.

The company operates as a record label, talent agency, music production company, event management, concert production company, and music publishing house.

The agency manages popular K-pop groups BLACKPINK, BIGBANG, and iKON, amongst others.

Top image via ygaudition and BLACKPINK IG. 

