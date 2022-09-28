Back

Workers' Party offers S'poreans chance to come up with Parliament policy in new competition

The winner will get $500 cash, while the two runners-up will win $300 and $100 respectively.

Gawain Pek | September 28, 2022, 06:09 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Workers' Party (WP) announced the launch of its WP Policy Challenge 2022 on Wednesday (Sep. 28).

The challenge invites youths interested in policy work to offer their ideas and get a closer look at how Parliament functions.

Chance to work directly with WP parliamentarian

The challenge is jointly organised by the WP Youth Wing and the party's Policy Research team.

"This policy challenge aims to provide youths with a platform to not just share their thoughts and opinions on Singapore policy, but also put forth alternative policy proposals, while being prepared to defend and debate these proposals", WP wrote.

According to a press release, the challenge involves roleplaying as an MP in Parliament and offers participants a chance to work directly with a WP parliamentarian.

The challenge aims to engage and educate youths on politics and parliamentary work, it added.

Three rounds

The challenge is open to all Singaporeans aged 40 and below.

Participants will have to prepare an adjournment motion, typically made by one member of parliament to raise any other matters of public concern before a parliamentary sitting ends.

The motion will be on a topic selected by the participant, out of four possible topics provided by the organising committee.

The topics will be announced on Oct. 2 via the WP Youth Wing Facebook page.

There will be three rounds to the challenge, and the finals will be open to the public to attend.

Image via Workers' Party Youth Wing/Facebook.

Judged by WP members

The judging panel includes Nicole Seah, WP Youth Wing President, Gerald Giam, Head of Policy Research and Jamus Lim, Deputy Head of Policy Research.

Giam and Lim are both Members of Parliament in Aljunied and Sengkang GRCs respectively.

"Youths play an increasingly integral role in politics and our society," Seah said. "Over the past few years, we have seen many younger Singaporeans step up to voice their concerns about issues concerning them and the wider society. We are heartened by this development, and want to support youths with a platform for trying their hand at parliamentary work."

Giam said, "As a Parliamentary Opposition party, we appreciate that our role goes beyond critiquing existing policies to providing sound and credible alternative policy ideas. In this spirit, we designed this challenge to give youths a taste of parliamentary work and debate."

He added that the WP wants youths to be not only sharp and civic-minded, but also resourceful and robust enough to think on their feet and defend their policy ideas.

Winners of the challenge will receive the following prizes:

  • First prize: S$500 cash and WP memorabilia

  • Second prize: S$300 cash and WP memorabilia

  • Third prize: S$100 cash and WP memorabilia

More information is available here.

Top image via Workers' Party Facebook page.

S'pore F1 race nights: Jalan Besar hotel room rates surge, Hotel 81 S$288, ST Signature S$568

F1 is healing.

September 28, 2022, 06:22 PM

Try Guy's Ned Fulmer admits to 'consensual workplace relationship' with co-worker, apologises to wife

He is also out of the Try Guys.

September 28, 2022, 06:03 PM

Bad breath, poor hygiene & more: S’poreans dish about their colleagues’ unacceptable traits

Send this to the office chat and don’t say anything.

September 28, 2022, 05:56 PM

Shanmugam refutes suggestion that repeal of S377A is a political compromise

The minister also spoke at length about why such a matter is being decided in Parliament instead of the courts.

September 28, 2022, 05:46 PM

Photos of man who allegedly made bomb threat on SIA flight & fighter plane escort circulate online

The suspect is a 37-year-old man.

September 28, 2022, 05:37 PM

Hong Huifang nets Best Actress nomination at Golden Horse Awards for role in Korea-S'pore film 'Ajoomma'

Yayyy.

September 28, 2022, 05:32 PM

Blocked by S'pore's courts: Here are the illegal streaming sites you can't visit anymore

The sites, along with associated domains have been blocked by a "dynamic" injunction.

September 28, 2022, 05:27 PM

M’sian hawker sad after public says his RM5 (S$1.56) nasi lemak too expensive

The hawker said he is just trying to make ends meet.

September 28, 2022, 04:49 PM

Letters of warning for Amanda Lim, Joseph Schooling & Teong Tzen Wei over drug use: SportSG

SportSG added that they had taken into account of a range of factors including the findings by CNB before deciding on this course of action.

September 28, 2022, 04:33 PM

SingCert urges WhatsApp users to update to latest versions, if not attackers can take over app via security flaws

Download new versions now.

September 28, 2022, 04:25 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.