Workers' Party offers S'poreans chance to come up with Parliament policy in new competition

The Workers' Party (WP) announced the launch of its WP Policy Challenge 2022 on Wednesday (Sep. 28).

The challenge invites youths interested in policy work to offer their ideas and get a closer look at how Parliament functions.

Chance to work directly with WP parliamentarian

The challenge is jointly organised by the WP Youth Wing and the party's Policy Research team.

"This policy challenge aims to provide youths with a platform to not just share their thoughts and opinions on Singapore policy, but also put forth alternative policy proposals, while being prepared to defend and debate these proposals", WP wrote.

According to a press release, the challenge involves roleplaying as an MP in Parliament and offers participants a chance to work directly with a WP parliamentarian.

The challenge aims to engage and educate youths on politics and parliamentary work, it added.

Three rounds

The challenge is open to all Singaporeans aged 40 and below.

Participants will have to prepare an adjournment motion, typically made by one member of parliament to raise any other matters of public concern before a parliamentary sitting ends.

The motion will be on a topic selected by the participant, out of four possible topics provided by the organising committee.

The topics will be announced on Oct. 2 via the WP Youth Wing Facebook page.

There will be three rounds to the challenge, and the finals will be open to the public to attend.

Judged by WP members

The judging panel includes Nicole Seah, WP Youth Wing President, Gerald Giam, Head of Policy Research and Jamus Lim, Deputy Head of Policy Research.

Giam and Lim are both Members of Parliament in Aljunied and Sengkang GRCs respectively.

"Youths play an increasingly integral role in politics and our society," Seah said. "Over the past few years, we have seen many younger Singaporeans step up to voice their concerns about issues concerning them and the wider society. We are heartened by this development, and want to support youths with a platform for trying their hand at parliamentary work."

Giam said, "As a Parliamentary Opposition party, we appreciate that our role goes beyond critiquing existing policies to providing sound and credible alternative policy ideas. In this spirit, we designed this challenge to give youths a taste of parliamentary work and debate."

He added that the WP wants youths to be not only sharp and civic-minded, but also resourceful and robust enough to think on their feet and defend their policy ideas.

Winners of the challenge will receive the following prizes:

First prize: S$500 cash and WP memorabilia

Second prize: S$300 cash and WP memorabilia

Third prize: S$100 cash and WP memorabilia

Top image via Workers' Party Facebook page.