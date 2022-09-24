Back

US mum, 31, sells daughter, 6, to man for sex, gets shoes, small amounts of cash & place to stay in return

She was sentenced to 23 years jail.

Fiona Tan | September 24, 2022, 04:15 PM

A 31-year-old woman in the United States sold her six-year-old daughter for sex to an adult man she met online.

Sex for new shoes, some cash, and a place to stay

Kylie Ruby Flores, who is from Spokane, an eastern city in Washington, United States, met Trever Daniel Harder on the dating website Plenty of Fish, according to the United States' Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington.

She entered an arrangement with Harder, where she "knowingly agreed to trade sexual access to her daughter" in return for small amounts of cash, as well as a place to stay.

It is unclear if Flores and her daughter boarded with Harder under his roof.

As part of the trade, Harder also reportedly promised Flores a new pair of Nike running shoes.

Filmed himself in the act

The New York Post stated that the sexual acts were committed between Feb. 2, 2021 and July 26, 2021.

In a video that was recovered by law enforcement officers in July 2021, Harder can be seen raping the girl on the couch in his apartment.

He filmed himself with a camera that he had set up on a cat tree in his apartment in Cheney, Washington.

Harder had also sodomised Flores' six-year-old daughter, based on the accounts and description provided by the girl.

Flores sentenced to 23 years jail

U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref said: "The facts of this case present some of the most egregious sexual abuse of a child one can imagine."

Both Harder and Flores pleaded guilty.

Flores was sentenced to 23 years' jail on Sep. 21 for conspiracy to engage in the sex trafficking of her six-year-old daughter, and will remain on federal supervision for life.

Harder is awaiting his sentence.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington stated that the girl is in a safe place.

Top image by Cosmos Mariner from Google Maps

