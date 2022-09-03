Back

Woman in China lets go of suitcase on escalator, it ends up knocking a commuter down

Unfortunate.

Kayla Wong | September 03, 2022, 10:53 AM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Warning: Some readers might find the following content disturbing. Reader discretion is advised.

A woman in China was injured by a piece of luggage that tumbled down from the top of an escalator.

According to Chinese media outlet NetEase, the incident occurred at around 5pm on Aug. 29 at Hangzhou railway station.

Luggage traveling down at high speed

From surveillance footage that was posted online, a young woman, accompanied by an older woman, could be seen placing a black-coloured suitcase on a moving escalator and letting it go. She was holding on to another piece of luggage as well.

The video then cut to footage captured from the bottom of the escalator. A woman was seen turning her head to look back, likely because she heard the noise of the suitcase as it fell down the steps.

Upon seeing the suitcase falling towards her, she started moving down the escalator to get away from it as fast as possible.

Unfortunately, she was not able to get out of the way, and was knocked down from behind.

Woman in stable condition

In a statement issued on Friday (Sep. 2), Hangzhou Metro said the woman had been conveyed to the hospital promptly.

She apparently said she felt immense pain in her lower back, but is reportedly in a stable condition currently.

The woman who let go of the luggage was said to be a freshman at a university who was about to report to school.

She and her family have apologised to the injured commuter.

In a similar case previously, a court ordered the owner of the luggage to compensate the injured commuter for their medical expenses, while the train company had to bear the responsibility of supplementary compensation

Hangzhou Metro advised those who are traveling with luggage to use the lift instead. Such advice is readily available to commuters through regular broadcasts and notices in the station.

Top image via NetEase

National Museum of S'pore holding Doraemon exhibition from Nov. 2022, featuring original drawings from creator

Tottemo daisuki Doraemon.

September 03, 2022, 02:48 PM

Lorry driver, 54, arrested for drink driving after Buangkok Green collision kills delivery rider, 45

Police investigations are ongoing.

September 03, 2022, 01:54 PM

E-bike riders pelted with eggs & stones as Bukit Panjang HDB residents annoyed by late night ruckus

An unpleasant eggs-perience.

September 03, 2022, 01:33 PM

JJ Lin's team disqualified from The International Dota 2 tournament in S'pore, admits 'lapse in judgment'

Singapore players "iceiceice" and "poloson" will not be taking part in the qualifiers.

September 03, 2022, 01:08 PM

Up to 65% off: Mini drone, anti-theft bag, handheld steamer & other travel items you didn’t know you needed for your next vacation

Good to be prepared.

September 03, 2022, 11:55 AM

How my son learned about what’s inside Lee Kuan Yew’s mysterious red box

Storytelling through videos, with a human touch

September 03, 2022, 11:00 AM

This 26-year-old went from entering competitions for fun to making it his career

Do what you love. Winning is secondary.

September 03, 2022, 09:53 AM

Are there S'poreans trapped in Cambodia by criminal syndicates to scam others?

Anecdotal evidence suggests there could be but no Singaporean has reached out for help. Yet.

September 03, 2022, 03:07 AM

Thai schoolgirl, 7, dies after being forgotten & locked in school van

The girl was locked in the van from morning until 4pm that day.

September 02, 2022, 09:59 PM

S'pore woman, 44, surprises JC teacher on Teachers' Day, but everyone bamboozled by who's the teacher

If you need to do a double take, you are not alone.

September 02, 2022, 06:38 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.