S'pore to allow on-road cycling in Seletar on Sundays from 5am-11am for 6 months starting Oct. 16, 2022

Cyclists likely to try out the dedicated on-road cycling lane in Seletar when trial starts.

Belmont Lay | September 01, 2022, 01:23 AM

Singapore is launching a six-month trial to test out a dedicated on-road cycling lane along West Camp Road in Seletar on Sunday mornings starting from Oct 16, 2022.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Wednesday, Aug. 31 that the lane will be set aside for cyclists every Sunday from 5am to 11am.

The lane will be demarcated by solid blue lines.

It will run in both directions of the road.

The lane can be used only by buses and cyclists, and cyclists will be able to ride in groups larger than 10.

Cars and personal mobility device users are not allowed to use the lane during those hours.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng posted about the trial on Facebook.

Background

Baey first announced the upcoming trial in Parliament in March 2022 during the debate on his ministry's budget.

To improve on-road cycling, he said cycling group sizes have been capped since January 2022 at five when riding in single file and 10 when riding abreast.

Cyclists have called for making provisions for bigger groups to cycle on the road, he said.

There is currently only one dedicated on-road cycling lane in Singapore, along Tanah Merah Coast Road in Changi East.

West Camp Road was selected for the trial because of its popularity with on-road cyclists, LTA told The Straits Times.

Vehicular traffic is relatively low from 5am to 11am, with cyclists making up about 85 per cent of road users, according to observations by the authorities.

Top photos via Baey Yam Keng Facebook

