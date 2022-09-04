Back

New footage shows what happened right before delivery rider collided into lorry at Buangkok

The delivery rider died after the accident.

Alfie Kwa | September 04, 2022, 03:03 PM

New footage of the collision between a lorry and a delivery rider has emerged, giving more details to the accident on Sep. 1, 2022.

The accident that took place along Buangkok Green towards Sengkang East Road.

After the collision, the 45-year-old male motorcyclist was conveyed to the hospital and subsequently passed away, the police said.

The 54-year-old male lorry driver was arrested for drink driving.

New footage shows what happened right before the collision

Videos posted on SG Road Vigilante showed that the motorcyclist intended to change lanes, signalling and moving to the right-most lane from the left-most lane at around 7:50 pm.

The motorcyclist entered the right-most lane and was edging close to an incoming lorry at one point.

The lorry driver did not appear to slow down and the motorcyclist failed to speed up to overtake in time, resulting in the eventual collision.

The motorcyclist then collided with the lorry and skid off.

Here's another dash cam footage that showed the moment when the rider filtered into the lane where the lorry was occupying:

Video via Anna Md/Facebook.

Online reactions

The commenters' reactions to the accident were divided.

Some said that the lorry driver sped up as the rider entered his lane, causing the accident.

Others argued that it was hard to tell if the lorry sped up. A commenter said: "No, it is cam car braking cause speed down, so you feel lorry was accelerating."

Some commenters also suggested that the rider did not exercise sufficient caution on the road.

Top images via SG Road Vigilante & Shin Min Daily News. 

