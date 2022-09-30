Back

Uniqlo selling flowers from S$5.90 outside Orchard Central flagship store until Oct. 20, 2022

Airism t-shirt for the boys, flowers for the girls.

Alfie Kwa | September 30, 2022, 04:23 PM

Events

Looking to buy some flowers?

Uniqlo has set up a flower booth right outside its Orchard Central store offering floral arrangement services from a mix of seasonal selections including roses, carnations, and gerberas.

One stalk costs S$5.90, while three stalks in a bundle will cost S$14.90.

The booth, which is only available at Orchard Central, launched on Sep. 30 and will be around until Oct. 20, 2022.

Uniqlo's personalisation services

The introduction of Uniqlo Flower is part of an effort of the Orchard Central Global Flagship store to bring more personalisation services to shoppers alongside the launch of the "Custom Corner".

This corner has its own dedicated area, located at level three of the store, to provide in-store customisation services.

Currently, the store already has its popular UTme! customisation printing service, where shoppers can make custom designs on their purchased Uniqlo long and short-sleeve t-shirts and tote bags with stickers, images, text or paint.

Now shoppers can also look forward to more ways to personalise their U Airism cotton crew neck oversize t-shirt or dry pique short sleeve polo shirt with their brand-new embroidery service, which costs S$10.

Customers can pick from their fixed icons like the ones below:

Or they can also embroider text instead.

A Repair Studio was also introduced in-store, with services that can fix:

  1. torn pockets,

  2. loose hem,

  3. broken belt loops,

  4. split seams,

  5. buttons that have fallen off,

  6. Or mend holes in clothing

Each repair, per item, costs S$5 and the finished items can be collected at the store after seven days.

Find more information on these services here.

Top images courtesy of Uniqlo Singapore. 

