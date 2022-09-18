Part of Ulu Pandan park connector flooded, closed to public due to high water levels in canal

Heavy rain poured down on many areas across Singapore on Sunday (Sep. 18) morning.

The rain caused high water levels in the Ulu Pandan canal, and authorities closed a section of the park connector in Ghim Moh, according to The Straits Times.

PUB Singapore posted flash flood warnings on its social media pages, saying that the water level in the canal had reached at least 90 per cent capacity.

Ulu Pandan Canal (Pine Grove):Water level rises above 90%. High Flood Risk..09:28:25 #SGFlood — PUB (@PUBsingapore) September 18, 2022

High water levels in Ulu Pandan canal

ST posted videos of the water levels in the canal as heavy rain poured down.

Other pictures and videos were also posted online showing the canal filled to the brim with water that had turned brown.

Landslide on Sep. 2, 2022

On Sep. 2, 2022, a landslide caused damage to the Ulu Pandan park connector and soil displacement into Ulu Pandan canal.

To facilitate slope repair works, sections of the park connector were closed.

National Development Minister Desmond Lee said the area recovery and construction efforts to repair the damage are expected to take a few months.

On Sep. 14, NParks said on its website that the eastern stretch of the Ulu Pandan ark connector — on both banks of Sungei Ulu Pandan, from Commonwealth Ave West flyover to Clementi Road — will remain closed for public safety due to ongoing and planned recovery and repair works, as well as potential flood risk.

"Agencies will continue to monitor the rain forecast and water level in the canal, and will temporarily close the park connector when necessary," said NParks.

Top image via Yoon Chin/FB.