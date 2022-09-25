Founder of Michelin-starred ramen chain Tsuta dies aged 43

Yuki Onishi, the founder of Tsuta, has died at age 43.

The news of Onishi's demise was announced in a statement via Tsuta's Instagram page on Sep. 23.

The statement said: "On behalf of the management, our thoughts are with his family, friends and staff around the world as we strive to continue his legacy."

Tsuta is the first ramen restaurant in the world to receive a Michelin star.

Apart from being the founder, he was also the global executive chef and director of the famed ramen chain.

Three outlets in Singapore

Tsuta first opened in Tokyo, Japan, in 2012. According to San Francisco Chronicle, it started out as a small shop that could only seat nine customers. Four years later, however, it received a Michelin star in 2015, becoming the first ramen restaurant in the world to earn the accolade.

It opened its first outlet outside of Japan in Singapore in 2016. Tsuta has three outlets in Singapore at Jewel Changi Airport, 313 @ Somerset and Takashimaya Shopping Centre.

Besides Singapore, it also has stores in Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines and the United States.

Top image from @tsutajapanofficial and Tsuta Singapore's Facebook page.