Thai woman gets 4 eyebrows that last 1 year after botched tattoo procedure

A Thai woman who was left with four eyebrows after a botched attempt at a cosmetic procedure, is finally regaining a sense of normalcy thanks to a kind-hearted tattoo artist.

According to The Mirror, Nipapron Meeking, 32, paid 1,500 THB (S$57.70) for eyebrow tattoos at a clinic in Rayong, a province in the east of Thailand.

"After the procedure, I looked in the mirror and was speechless," she said.

To her horror, her new eyebrows had been misplaced; she now had two pairs of eyebrows, with the tattooed pair floating above her natural pair.

Nipapron then confronted the tattoo artist, who reportedly promised to undo the procedure.

However, when she returned to the shop the next day it had closed and the owners were uncontactable.

She was forced to live with the extra set of eyebrows for about a year after several other beauticians tried — and failed — to remedy the situation.

Tattoo artist helps her for free

Fortunately, 32-year-old tattoo artist, Pattawee Phumkasem, took it upon himself to help Nipaporn.

In a post on Facebook, Pattawee wrote about how he'd wanted to cry after she'd sent him a photo of her bungled procedure.

He added that he'd decided to fix her eyebrows, a procedure, which would normally cost over 10,000 baht, for free, out of sympathy for Nipapron.

“It will take me three months to give her new and nice eyebrows. I will have to remove the old ink and wait for it to fade before outlining the new eyebrows," he was quoted by The Mirror as saying.

"I didn't know what to do and mostly kept inside the house because it really affected my self-confidence," said Nipapron.

"With this new artist, I can finally live a normal life."

Top image from Pattawee Phumkasem's Facebook and AmarinTV's YouTube channel