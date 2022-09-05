Back

Thai airline arranges special 'pet on board' flight for owners to bring furbabies into cabin

More in future maybe?

Nigel Chua | September 05, 2022, 01:26 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

When it comes to air travel, pets typically have to be transported in the cargo compartment.

However, Nok Air, a Thai airline, arranged for a "pet on board" flight on Aug. 30.

The flight from Bangkok's Don Mueang airport to Chiang Mai saw owners bringing their pet dogs in special carriers into the passengers' cabin.

Nok Air shared about the special flight in a Facebook post on Aug. 30.

Special carriers for pets

The pets were flown in special bags printed with the label "Nok Air Pet on Board".

The carriers featured large mesh panels that allowed the pets to be observed from outside, while providing ventilation.

They also had special zip openings for the pets to peek out while being carried around.

Tickets sold at 12,999 THB (S$504)

Tickets on the Pet on Board flight were priced at 12,999 TBH (S$504) for two passengers and a pet, according to Thai media outlet Thaiger.

Nok Air also gave out tickets for its Pet on Board flight by running a contest in July 2022.

Pets had to wear diapers

The pets were required to wear "ready-made diapers" throughout the journey, said Nok Air in response to a comment that the pets must have pooped while flying.

Nok Air also said the Pet on Board flights are currently only for dogs and cats, and that other pets such as birds (or "Nok", in Thai) cannot currently fly with their owners.

Screenshot via Nok Air's comment on Facebook.

Pets not allowed on normal flights

Not everyone was enthused about the idea of pets travelling with passengers though.

One commenter said he would not be patronising the airline if he had to sit with dogs and cats.

Nok Air quickly responded that pets were not allowed on its typical flights, and that Pets On Board was a "special flight" that would not be available via the usual website booking channel.

The airline also said it would consider suggestions for more "Pet on Board" flights to different destinations.

Top image via Nok Air on Facebook

Najib is still an MP in M'sia following his petition for a royal pardon

Najib filed the petition on Sep. 2, within the 14-day period to avoid disqualification as a MP.

September 05, 2022, 02:21 PM

230,000 S'porean children to receive S$200 in Child Development Account

Part of the Household Support Package which was announced at Budget 2022.

September 05, 2022, 12:26 PM

Raffles Institution JC students already living with 4-day school week

Staff probably still work five days a week. Or more.

September 05, 2022, 12:26 PM

Air India flight attendant praised for carrying & soothing toddler on flight

Beyond his call of duty.

September 05, 2022, 02:35 AM

Typhoon Hinnamnor rains down on Japan & Taiwan as South Korea braces for 'most destructive typhoon'

The typhoon is expected to bring down 600mm of rainfall on Jeju island.

September 05, 2022, 12:23 AM

325 people in S'pore, aged 16-86, being investigated for scams of over S$9 million

The suspects are believed to be involved in over 697 cases of scams.

September 05, 2022, 12:08 AM

12-year-old Sarang returns to Korean reality show 'The Return of Superman' with mother Shiho Yano

Special episode.

September 04, 2022, 11:42 PM

Mid-Autumn lantern displays, food marketplace & live performances now at Gardens by the Bay

Lots of things to see and eat.

September 04, 2022, 11:16 PM

POFMA correction order issued to The Alternative View over Facebook post on Ang Mo Kio BTO flats

The Ministry of National Development said that the post was insinuating that HDB profited from the sale of the flats.

September 04, 2022, 07:16 PM

28-year-old man's job offer was rescinded by Shopee on his first day in S'pore, spent S$14,000 on relocation

He has decided to focus on the future, rather than dwell on what happened.

September 04, 2022, 05:41 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.