Back

Man in China who led attacks on 4 women after getting rejected sentenced to 24 years in prison

28 people have been charged over the attack.

Zi Shan Kow | September 23, 2022, 05:19 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Chinese man who led a round of vicious attacks on several women in a restaurant in Tangshan, China's Hebei province, was sentenced to 24 years in prison on Sep. 23.

The incident, which took place on Jun. 10, shocked the country and sparked widespread outrage over violence against women.

Woman rejected sexual advance

Chen Jizhi and four other defendants were found guilty of violently assaulting four women after one of the women rejected a sexual advance made by Chen, reported CNN.

Another defendant was found guilty of threatening one of the victims to deter her from calling the police.

In the surveillance footage which surfaced online, the men were seen repeatedly kicking and punching the woman and her three friends.

They dragged the woman out of the restaurant by her hair, and used chairs and bottles to attack the female patrons.

Chen was later found to be the ringleader of a criminal gang which had committed numerous crimes in the past 10 years, such as opening gambling dens and robbery, reported Bloomberg.

He was found guilty of disorderly behaviour, intentional injury, robbery and gathering a mob to fight.

On top of his 24-year prison sentence, he was fined 320,000 yuan (S$64,000).

An additional 27 defendants were sentenced to prison terms ranging from six months to 11 years for their involvement in the crimes.

Authorities charged 28 people over the attack

The court said the two of the women sustained "second-degree minor injuries” while the other two had “slight injuries”.

China authorities previously said they charged 28 people over the attack, reported CNN.

Another eight police officials were under investigation and detained for providing “protection” for the criminal gang.

Related story

Top images via Weibo.

LiHO has 1-for-1 offer on all drinks from Sep. 26-28, 2022

Tea-riffic.

September 23, 2022, 05:09 PM

Most Famous Amos cookie flavours out of stock in S'pore due to ingredient shipment delays

NoooOoooo.

September 23, 2022, 05:04 PM

Ex-actress Melissa Faith Yeo had to sell Toa Payoh ritual murders HDB flat & then found out its history

It was Yeo's first task as a junior realtor back in 2016.

September 23, 2022, 04:57 PM

Singtel users islandwide experiencing issues with 4G & 5G data services since Sep. 21

Singtel apologised for the inconvenience, and shared that affected customers can "regain connectivity by switching their phones off and on".

September 23, 2022, 04:06 PM

Person in lingerie who climbed down Hong Kong building to flee police is Thai man, 30

He has since been arrested for violating the conditions of his stay in Hong Kong.

September 23, 2022, 03:41 PM

S'pore is world's 5th wealthiest city in 2022 with nearly 250,000 millionaires

A favoured destination for High Net Worth Individuals.

September 23, 2022, 03:01 PM

Wearing masks outdoors no longer required in South Korea from Sep. 26

However, masks are still required indoors.

September 23, 2022, 02:51 PM

After 16-hour police search, 'kidnapped' 24-year-old man in S'pore turns out to be scam victim

Not all scammers ask you for money directly and immediately.

September 23, 2022, 02:48 PM

Crocs & 7-Eleven collab to make bright-orange shoes with 3D Slurpee charm

Cheers to that.

September 23, 2022, 02:29 PM

M'sian Lamborghini owner lets boy sit in car for more photos instead of posing beside it

Spread joy.

September 23, 2022, 12:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.