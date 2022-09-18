Tampines HDB flat sold for S$1.013 million, estate's first million-dollar resale flat

A HDB resale flat in Tampines has been sold for S$1.013 million in September 2022, making it the first-ever million-dollar public housing unit in the estate, Edgeprop and 99.co reported.

The 1,657 sq ft executive maisonette is located on the 10th storey of Block 856D Tampines Street 82.

This translates to a psf price of S$611.

Built in 1995, the 27-year old flat has about 72 years and three months of its lease left.

This flat is even larger than the double-storey top floor loft HDB flat in Punggol that recently sold for S$1.198 million, which became that estate's first million-dollar flat.

Good location

This Tampines flat is located within a 1km radius of Tampines MRT station, St. Hilda’s Primary and Secondary School, Our Tampines Hub and Tampines Mall.

Tampines central boasts three malls -- Tampines 1, Tampines Mall and Century Square -- that are within walking distance of one another.

S$1 million psychological mark almost breached previously

Prices of some rare and massive HDB flats in Tampines came close to breaching the S$1 million psychological threshold in recent months prior to this record sale.

The second-highest price ever for a HDB flat in Tampines was S$968,000 (S$600 psf).

The resale transaction occurred in May 2022 for the 35-year-old, 1,615-sq ft multi-generation unit located at Block 460 Tampines Street 42, according to Edgeprop.

In the month of August 2022, there were six other HDB flats in Tampines that were transacted for at least S$900,000.

Background

Seven HDB estates have recorded their first million-dollar flats in 2022.

Yishun, Woodlands, Pasir Ris, Marine Parade, and Bukit Batok recorded their first million-dollar flats over the past eight months, before Tampines and Punggol joined in.

Top photo via Google Maps