Fight at Taman Jurong coffeeshop sees bloodied grown ass man & grown ass woman arrested for affray

A few individuals in Singapore are likely to be nursing some wounds after a fight broke out at a Taman Jurong coffee shop on Friday (Sep 9).

Footage of the incident posted on the SG Chinese Community Facebook page showed a portly man dressed in a red t-shirt throwing down with a woman in a light purple blouse.

The ruckus is briefly interrupted by another man in a black t-shirt who points an admonishing finger at the red t-shirt gentleman.

However, the woman hasn't had her fill yet and she pushes her way into the conversation, slapping the man in red, and causing him to fall over.

Bloody-faced man spinning back fists a woman

The video then cut to footage of the man tussling with woman, while another woman dressed in white tries to mediate between the two combatants. The woman in white had been seen in earlier in the video appearing to comfort an enraged man in red.

The man can be seen with blood flowing down his face.

Perhaps unaware of his surroundings, he wildly swings his arm in the direction of the women, only to catch the woman in white on the temple. She stumbles away from the altercation, appearing to have had enough of the row.

Woman & man arrested for affray, outrage of modesty

The video later showed police at the scene, with the man in red sitting down on a chair and having his wounds tended to.

Responding to queries from Mothership, police said that they were alerted to the incident at 101 Yung Sheng Road at 9:36pm on Sep. 9.

A 50-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were arrested for affray, with the 50-year-old man also arrested for outrage of modesty.

He was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Top image from SG Chinese Community Facebook page