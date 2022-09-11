Back

Fight at Taman Jurong coffeeshop sees bloodied grown ass man & grown ass woman arrested for affray

Grown ass adults causing a ruckus.

Andrew Koay | September 11, 2022, 08:07 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A few individuals in Singapore are likely to be nursing some wounds after a fight broke out at a Taman Jurong coffee shop on Friday (Sep 9).

Footage of the incident posted on the SG Chinese Community Facebook page showed a portly man dressed in a red t-shirt throwing down with a woman in a light purple blouse.

The ruckus is briefly interrupted by another man in a black t-shirt who points an admonishing finger at the red t-shirt gentleman.

However, the woman hasn't had her fill yet and she pushes her way into the conversation, slapping the man in red, and causing him to fall over.

Bloody-faced man spinning back fists a woman

The video then cut to footage of the man tussling with woman, while another woman dressed in white tries to mediate between the two combatants. The woman in white had been seen in earlier in the video appearing to comfort an enraged man in red.

The man can be seen with blood flowing down his face.

Perhaps unaware of his surroundings, he wildly swings his arm in the direction of the women, only to catch the woman in white on the temple. She stumbles away from the altercation, appearing to have had enough of the row.

Woman & man arrested for affray, outrage of modesty

The video later showed police at the scene, with the man in red sitting down on a chair and having his wounds tended to.

Responding to queries from Mothership, police said that they were alerted to the incident at 101 Yung Sheng Road at 9:36pm on Sep. 9.

A 50-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were arrested for affray, with the 50-year-old man also arrested for outrage of modesty.

He was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Top image from SG Chinese Community Facebook page

Former M'sian PM Abdullah Badawi suffering from dementia: health minister Khairy Jamaluddin

Abdullah is also wheelchair-bound.

September 11, 2022, 05:28 PM

Dhoby Ghaut area upgraded by 2025, with part of Orchard Road becoming car-less & Istana Park made 3 times larger

A portion of Penang Road — a one-way road with up to five lanes — will be made two-way.

September 11, 2022, 05:17 PM

Mother makes police report after 10-year-old son allegedly bullied in S'pore for not speaking English

His mother alleged that her son was bullied many times for more than a year.

September 11, 2022, 04:30 PM

'Larger than S'pore or New York City': Ukraine's lightning offensive liberates Russian-held territory

Ukraine's advance was helped by a 'special disinformation operation.'

September 11, 2022, 03:58 PM

S'pore van driver, 28, dead after accident on PIE exit to Clementi Ave 6

The van was believed to have self-skidded.

September 11, 2022, 01:25 PM

Accident at Cantonment Link & Keppel Road sees 2 drivers, 4 passengers sent to hospital

All were conscious when conveyed to hospital.

September 11, 2022, 11:31 AM

Horrible vs professional: Contrasting accounts from passengers of diverted SIA flight from Paris to S'pore

The relief flight is scheduled to land in Singapore at 8:30am on Sep. 11.

September 11, 2022, 10:56 AM

Free exhibitions, lantern-making workshop & more at S'pore colonial house on Sep. 11, 2022

Fun night out.

September 11, 2022, 01:41 AM

This former Boys’ Town resident is now a full-time youth worker there. He shares why he went back.

Jai, 28, has been a youth worker for six years and counting.

September 10, 2022, 06:14 PM

S'pore eatery lodges police report after GrabFood customer sends message saying 'Your d*ck die' in Thai

The customer's order was also cancelled with help from Grab.

September 10, 2022, 04:50 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.