Taiwan scraps quarantine for tourists from Oct. 13

Taiwan will make travel easier with a Sep. 29 confirmation that it will scrap mandatory Covid-19 quarantine for arrivals.

According to Reuters, Taiwan Cabinet spokesperson Lo Ping-cheng said that visitors will still need to monitor their health for a seven day period, and take rapid tests.

However, tourists will be allowed to return.

Back in June, Taiwan cut the quarantine period from seven days to three.

It also announced the resumption of visa-free travel for visitors from countries that previously held that status.

Singapore is one of those countries.

Top image by @thevernon/Unsplash