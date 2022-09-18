Back

Powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan on Sep. 18, 2022

A tsunami warning has been issued.

Syahindah Ishak | September 18, 2022, 04:38 PM

Events

A powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck southeast Taiwan on Sunday (Sep. 18) afternoon, according to Taiwan's weather bureau.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), however, measured the quake at 6.9 magnitude after initially reporting a magnitude of 7.2.

Screenshot from USGS website.

Screenshot from USGS website.

Collapsed roads and buildings

Photos and videos of the earthquake's aftermath have been circulating online, showing collapsed roads and buildings.

While the epicentre of the earthquake was in Taitung county in southeast Taiwan, tremors were also strongly felt in the capital Taipei, which is over 300km away.

Japan issues tsunami advisory for affected regions

Following the earthquake, the Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a tsunami advisory for the Miyakojima and Yaeyama regions of Okinawa Prefecture.

The estimated tsunami height is 1m, and people at the affected areas are advised to move to higher ground.

Top images via Twitter.

