Powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan on Sep. 18, 2022

A powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck southeast Taiwan on Sunday (Sep. 18) afternoon, according to Taiwan's weather bureau.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), however, measured the quake at 6.9 magnitude after initially reporting a magnitude of 7.2.

A tsunami warning has been issued.

Collapsed roads and buildings

Photos and videos of the earthquake's aftermath have been circulating online, showing collapsed roads and buildings.

This couple is stranded on a bridge between two collapsed sections of a highway in SE Taiwan after multiple quakes struck the area, including one measuring 6.8 which hit at 14:44 pic.twitter.com/qVnmEQEH8F — Tim Culpan (@tculpan) September 18, 2022

In the wake of the recent 6.8 earthquake in Hualien, part of the roof of Dongli (Dongli) station fell down, and one Tze-Chiang rail car toppled to one side. #earthquake #taiwan #地震 #花蓮 pic.twitter.com/k2IJqVUCvG — Foreigners in Taiwan 🇹🇼 外國人在台灣 (@foreignersinTW) September 18, 2022

A two story house with a 7-11 on the first floor just collapsed in Yuli Township of Hualien after a recent 6.8 earthquake. Four people are still trapped inside. #taiwan #地震 pic.twitter.com/yzhjs4bumG — Foreigners in Taiwan 🇹🇼 外國人在台灣 (@foreignersinTW) September 18, 2022

While the epicentre of the earthquake was in Taitung county in southeast Taiwan, tremors were also strongly felt in the capital Taipei, which is over 300km away.

#JUSTIN: A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.8 with a depth of 7 km hit southeastern Taiwan at 14:44 local time. It was also felt quite strongly in Taipei. pic.twitter.com/DABa5nn0jY — Joyu Wang (@joyuwang) September 18, 2022

Wow. Another big earthquake in Taiwan. This one was a 6.8 with the epicenter in Taitung County. Even stronger than the 6.4 on Saturday. This video is from Taipei, more than 200 miles from Taitung. pic.twitter.com/5OTLRT55WX — Will Ripley (@willripleyCNN) September 18, 2022

Japan issues tsunami advisory for affected regions

Following the earthquake, the Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a tsunami advisory for the Miyakojima and Yaeyama regions of Okinawa Prefecture.

The estimated tsunami height is 1m, and people at the affected areas are advised to move to higher ground.

Another large quake in southern Taiwan. At this time A tsunami advisory via JMA has also been issued for the southern Japanese islands for a wave up to 1 meter. PTWC has not issued a pacific wide tsunami warning. pic.twitter.com/RuXdFL4UJH — Robert Speta (@RobertSpetaWX) September 18, 2022

