Mother makes police report after 10-year-old son allegedly bullied in S'pore for not speaking English

A 10-year-old boy studying at an international school in Singapore was allegedly bullied on multiple occasions by four students, leaving him with injuries, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The boy's mother, Ma, a 40-year-old bank manager who moved to Singapore from China, made a police report after the latest incident left her son with facial injuries.

Responding to Mothership's queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and the investigations are ongoing.

Alleged bullying started more than a year ago

Ma recounted to Shin Min that the alleged bullying started in August 2021.

Her son — who attends the Canadian International School (CIS) — was teased by the four students because he could not speak English.

Subsequently, in February this year, Ma found scratches on her son's back.

Her son however stopped Ma from complaining to the school.

But the bullying did not stop.

On June 3, the classmate who scratched Ma's son, pushed him towards a climbing wall causing swelling on his forehead.

Subsequently, on Aug 17, the same classmate tripped the boy, causing him to hurt his knees and elbows.

After the incident, Ma received an email explanation from the school.

The classmate's parents also apologised.

Boy’s pants allegedly pulled off 10 times

The final straw came on Aug 29, at about 8.10am.

On that day, the bullying was persistent, with the four classmates pulling down his son's pants at least ten times, Ma said.

These incidents took place in various locations of the school, including the classroom, corridor, canteen, field, and the entrance to the toilet.

Worse was to come.

When Ma's son asked why the boys were committing such acts, one of them proceeded to punch his face countless times for about three to five minutes, causing Ma's son to bleed.

Ma decided to make a police report after this incident.

Canadian International School said bullying not tolerated

In a statement to Shin Min (Sep 9), CIS said the safety and welfare of their students, whether physical or psychological, remains the school's utmost priority.

CIS said that the school does not tolerate bullying, and will take all such allegations seriously.

CIS added that they have procedures and regulations to deal with such incidents.

Top images via Shin Min Daily News.