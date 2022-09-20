Back

AirAsia passengers trapped on plane 'for 30 minutes' after landing at Changi Airport

Ashley Tan | September 20, 2022, 05:58 PM

A number of AirAsia passengers returning to Singapore from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, were trapped inside the plane for half an hour due to a technical issue.

At the time, the plane had already landed at Changi Airport.

One TikToker, Patrick Chan, posted a short video from the inside of the plane on Sep. 10.

Passengers were seen sitting in near-total darkness, some with their masks down. Another clip showed people standing along the aisle, waiting to exit the plane.

According to Chan, the hold-up was caused by an electrical fault.

@patch6388 Stuck around AirAsia flight at Changi airport. Stuck inside cabin for almost 30 minutes due to airplane electrical fault. #changiairport #airasia #claustrophobia #airplane ♬ 芭比q了 - 邓家忠

One user in the comments section shared that they had a similar experience with an AirAsia flight at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

The user claimed passengers were stuck inside without air-conditioning for almost 30 minutes as well.

Mothership has reached out to Chan for more information.

Technical issue

In response to Mothership's queries, AirAsia Malaysia responded that the flight, AK716, experienced a "minor technical issue" upon arrival at Changi Airport.

The technical issue was caused by a power cable connection issue that resulted in the ground electrical equipment being unable "to supply the aircraft electrical system".

The issue was rectified as soon as possible within a short period when replacement ground power equipment was provided, AirAsia Malaysia said. However, they did not say how long it took for the issue to be fixed.

"The safety of our guests and crew is always the number one priority and was never compromised," the airline added.

Top photo from patch6388 / TikTok

