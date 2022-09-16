Back

Starbucks S'pore suffers data breach involving 'unauthorised access' to customers' names & numbers

Starbucks does not store credit card information though.

Fasiha Nazren | September 16, 2022, 05:50 PM

Starbucks Singapore has been hit by a data breach that affects customers on its Starbucks Rewards programme.

Data breach

In an email sent to its members on Friday, Sep. 16, the coffee chain said that it had discovered "unauthorised activity online" and "some unauthorised access" to customer details, such as name, gender, date of birth, mobile number, email address and residential address.

Following this incident, Starbucks added that relevant authorities have been informed, and that the firm is assisting them on this matter.

It added that it has immediately implemented additional measures to protect customer information, and also apologised for the inconvenience.

Credit card details unaffected

No credit card details will be affected as Starbucks does not store credit card information "as per [its] security data practice", the company said.

The email also mentioned that all stored value, rewards and credits are intact.

While passwords have not been affected, Starbucks encouraged members to reset their passwords immediately.

The coffee chain reminded customers that it will not request for personal or membership information, nor will it send URL links for such requests.

Mothership has reached out to Starbucks for comment.

Top image from Starbucks Singapore Facebook page.

