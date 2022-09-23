Woman in Eunos jumped from 5th floor 'minutes' after help got there, but before air pack arrived: SPF & SCDF

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) have released a joint statement in response to online comments on whether they could have done more to prevent a 31-year-old woman from jumping from a fifth floor unit at Block 36 Eunos Crescent on Sep. 20.

Background

A video seen by Mothership And circulated widely showed the woman standing on a ledge outside a Housing Development Board (HDB) flat with her back to the window.

A group of police officers were present on the ground floor.

The woman later held on to the window grille with both hands behind her back while leaning forward.

She subsequently fell.

"Not receptive" to SPF officers' attempts to calm her

According to the news release, the police received a call for assistance at Block 36 Eunos Crescent at 6:30pm on Sep. 20.

At 6:43pm, the first two police officers arrived at the scene and proceeded to the unit. However, it was locked.

Another two police officers arrived 1 minute later at 6:44pm and made their way to the ground floor, where they saw the woman standing on the ledge outside the unit.

The news release stated that more officers arrived shortly after, but did not provide further details.

The officers at the ground floor engaged the woman, using both English and her mother tongue, to try and dissuade her from jumping off the ledge.

They also tried to calm her down and urged her to retreat into the unit, but the woman was "not receptive" to these attempts.

Jumped within minutes after SCDF arrived

SCDF was alerted to the incident at 6:43pm.

The first SCDF resource, a light fire attack vehicle known as a Red Rhino, arrived at the scene within eight minutes -- around 6:51pm.

A fire engine and an ambulance followed "shortly after".

The woman jumped off the ledge at 6:54pm, which is within minutes of SCDF's arrival, the news release stated.

At that point in time, the crew was in the midst of bringing rescue equipment up to the unit and the safety life air pack was en route to the location.

In an earlier statement to Mothership, SPF said the woman was conveyed to Changi General Hospital in a conscious state.

She was subsequently apprehended under Section 7(1) of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act 2008.

Officers acted appropriately and according to procedures

SPF and SCDF wrote in the news release that the officers who attended to the incident had "acted appropriately and in accordance with procedures".

They also acknowledged the efforts by two members of the public who saw the woman on the ledge and tried to engage her before police officers arrived.

Helplines:

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just have a listening ear:

National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868

Samaritans of Singapore 24-hour Hotline: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

AWARE Women’s Helpline: 1800-777-555 (10am – 6pm, Monday to Friday)

