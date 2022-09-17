SPCA investigating case where teen force fed community cat lit cigarette

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is investigating the incident where a male youth was filmed forcing a lit cigarette into a community cat's mouth.

Background

A video of the incident was uploaded onto the @sudharshanann Instagram account.

The 15-second footage was shared with Mothership on Sep. 12, 2022, where a male youth in a red t-shirt can be seen making a community cat "smoke" what appeared to be a lit cigarette.

The feline was resting at the void deck when the young man approached and tapped it, before lifting the filter end of the cigarette towards the snout.

The cat attempted to move away, but the young man subdued it using his left hand while using his right hand to forcefully feed it the cigarette.

Mothership understands that the Instagram account that first uploaded the video has been deactivated.

Warning: Distressing footage ahead

SPCA investigating

The animal welfare group was alerted to the incident are investigating, Yahoo and The New Paper reported.

Referring to the incident as a "clear case of abuse", SPCA said it does not condone such acts.

It added that smoke from cigarettes might trigger asthma flare-ups in cats, causing difficulty in breathing and chronic cough.

Those with information on the incident are encouraged to come forward. They can contact SPCA by either calling 6287 5355 or emailing [email protected]

SPCA said any details provided would be treated in the strictest of confidence.

Do not smoke around pets

It also urged people not to smoke around their pets, as the animals may face the risk of blood cancer lymphoma and mouth cancer when they ingest toxic particles from a cigarette.

The soft tissues in the animals' trachea, the tube that connects the larynx of an animal to its lungs, and the upper respiratory tract may become inflamed when exposed to smoke.

This causes swelling and blockage in the airway and may lead to suffocation or death.

What to do if you witness animal cruelty

If you witness a case of animal cruelty, abuse, or abandonment, you can:

Call the police at 999

Call SPCA's 24/7 hotline at 6287 5355 ext 9 for emergency assistance

Make a report by filling in this SPCA form

Alert AVS (Animal & Veterinary Service) via their feedback portal or 24/7 hotline at 1800-476-1600.

Evidence, such as photos and videos, as well as the exact address where the abuse took place, will also be helpful to the authorities.

You can find out more about the such cases on NParks' website.

Top image screenshot from @sudharshanann/Instagram