Wearing masks outdoors no longer required in South Korea from Sep. 26

However, masks are still required indoors.

Matthias Ang | September 23, 2022, 02:51 PM

South Korea will completely lift its mandate to wear masks outdoors, starting from Sep. 26, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The decision was announced by the country's Prime Minister, Han Duck-soo, who said that South Korea is overcoming a "critical" resurgence of Covid-19.

Masks no longer required for large-scale gatherings

Earlier in May, South Korea's government lifted the requirement to wear mask outdoors in most locations.

However, this did not apply to events with 50 people or more, such as rallies, concerts and sports stadiums.

In addition, people who do not wear masks at such large-scale events are subjected to a fine, Yonhap News Agency further reported.

Han was further quoted as saying, "Going forward, the government will ease low-risk anti-virus measures one by one after receiving feedback from experts."

Indoor mask-wearing to remain

The requirement to wear masks indoors will still be retained.

Han said that this is due to the increasing number of patients with influenza and a possible resurgence of Covid-19 during the winter, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

