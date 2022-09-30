SMRT bus knocks down 74-year-old man at Compassvale Road, driver arrested

An elderly pedestrian was knocked down by a public bus at the junction of Compassvale Road and Compassvale Drive on Thursday (Sep. 29).

Facebook group "SGRV FRONT MAN" posted two pictures of the accident.

The pictures show passers-by attending to a man who was lying in front of the stationed bus. Half of the man's body was lying under the bus.

The pictures, however, did not show how the incident occurred.

The Facebook caption said an SMRT bus hit a pedestrian "while turning right", and that the accident occurred at 11pm on Sep. 29.

Police alerted

A spokesperson from the Singapore Police Force confirmed with Mothership that the incident happened on Sep. 29.

The police were alerted at 10:50pm on that day to an accident involving a bus and a pedestrian.

A 74-year-old male pedestrian was conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

The 68-year-old male bus driver was arrested for careless driving, causing grievous hurt.

Police investigations are ongoing.

SMRT's response

Vincent Gay, Deputy Managing Director at SMRT Buses also confirmed with Mothership that their bus service 110 was involved in the accident.

He explained that the bus was making a right turn at the junction of Compassvale Road and Compassvale Drive and was involved in an accident with a pedestrian.

SMRT's Care Team is reaching out to the pedestrian’s next-of-kin to offer their assistance and is working with the police on their investigations.

Gay added that the bus captain involved has been suspended from driving duties.

Top images via SGRV FRONT MAN/FB.