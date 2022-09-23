Back

Singtel users islandwide experiencing issues with 4G & 5G data services since Sep. 21

Singtel apologised for the inconvenience, and shared that affected customers can "regain connectivity by switching their phones off and on".

Lean Jinghui | September 23, 2022, 04:06 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Some customers of local telco Singtel have reported experiencing intermittent internet problems since Wednesday, Sep. 21.

According to the Downdetector site, the data service problem is still persisting as of Sep. 23 in Singapore, with over 100 reports made about Singtel outages at 12:07pm alone. The problem appears to be affecting users islandwide.

A heat map that shows where user-submitted problem reports are most concentrated over the past 24 hours. Via Downdetector website

Via Downdetector website

According to Downdetector, the most number of reports were made on Sep. 22, at about 7:37pm, with up to 1,261 outage reports received.

Customers using GOMO, a data service provided by Singtel, also appeared to be experiencing similar connectivity problems, with some claiming that they were not able to access their mobile data since Sep. 22.

Via Singtel Facebook

Singtel: Issue resolved on Sep. 22

In a Facebook update on Sep. 22 at 9:55pm, Singtel shared that it was aware that some customers were having "intermittent issues" with its 5G and 4G mobile data.

It also informed customers that "all affected 5G and 4G customers' data services issues have been resolved", and thanked customers for their patience.

However, several users in the comment section later shared that they were still facing problems with Singtel's mobile data services, as of Sep. 23 morning.

Via Singtel Facebook

Via Singtel Facebook

Via Singtel Facebook

Some of Singtel's customer service officers attempted to provide working solutions to the problem, but these did not seem to work for some users.

Via Singtel Facebook

Via Singtel Facebook

Singtel's latest update

According to the latest Facebook post at 12:30pm on Sep. 23, Singtel explained that its engineers have been "working overnight" to improve the services, and that it might have resulted in some "sporadic signal loss".

It wrote:

"We understand some of our customers may still be experiencing intermittent issues accessing their mobile services and would like to apologise for the ongoing inconvenience. [...]

Affected customers can regain connectivity by switching their phones off and on.

We realise that this situation is not ideal but rest assured we’re doing our best to resolve this and will provide updates as soon as we can. Thank you for your patience."

Mothership has also reached out to Singtel about the incident, and will update this story with their response.

Top images via Selene Lau Facebook and Downdetector 

Person in lingerie who climbed down Hong Kong building to flee police is Thai man, 30

He has since been arrested for violating the conditions of his stay in Hong Kong.

September 23, 2022, 03:41 PM

S'pore is world's 5th wealthiest city in 2022 with nearly 250,000 millionaires

A favoured destination for High Net Worth Individuals.

September 23, 2022, 03:01 PM

Wearing masks outdoors no longer required in South Korea from Sep. 26

However, masks are still required indoors.

September 23, 2022, 02:51 PM

After 16-hour police search, 'kidnapped' 24-year-old man in S'pore turns out to be scam victim

Not all scammers ask you for money directly and immediately.

September 23, 2022, 02:48 PM

Crocs & 7-Eleven collab to make bright-orange shoes with 3D Slurpee charm

Cheers to that.

September 23, 2022, 02:29 PM

M'sian Lamborghini owner lets boy sit in car for more photos instead of posing beside it

Spread joy.

September 23, 2022, 12:29 PM

Calbee x Genki Sushi S'pore: Soft serve with Jagabee, sushi with spicy chips & more from Oct. 6, 2022

Hmm.

September 23, 2022, 12:09 PM

Newspaper vendor, 55, found dead in van 6 hours after parking at Aljunied car park

The van's engine and air conditioning were left running.

September 23, 2022, 11:57 AM

Mediacorp actor Jeffrey Xu refused to send his parents off at the airport as he didn't want them to let them see him cry

TLDR: His now-fiancée Felicia Chin changed him.

September 23, 2022, 11:13 AM

International order is 'imperfect', but the 'best bet' for small states like S'pore: PM Lee

Small states can have agency by banding together.

September 23, 2022, 11:06 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.