More details emerge regarding S'porean woman, 20, allegedly molested by male masseur in KL massage parlour

A family of four from Singapore went on holiday to Kuala Lumpur recently, but the trip ended with a woman, 20, being allegedly molested by a male masseur at a massage parlour.

The case has been picked up and reported by Singapore media, which culminated in police reports being made in Malaysia and Singapore.

Shin Min Daily News followed up on the case and has since revealed more information after speaking to the victim's mother.

Popular massage parlour

According to the Chinese media, the incident occurred on Sep. 6 at about 12:30am at the D'Care Foot Reflexology along Jalan Bukit Bintang in Kuala Lumpur.

Reviews on Google showed that it is highly rated and recommended.

Last day of holiday

The mother, who declined to be named, said she set out on holiday to Malaysia on Saturday, Sep. 3.

The family of four -- husband, wife, and two children -- then went for a massage on the last night of their trip on Tuesday.

The mother told Shin Min: "My husband and I were upstairs for a foot massage and my daughter and son were downstairs for an oil massage."

Went home first

She also revealed that her daughter did not immediately accuse the male masseur of molest right after the massage.

The mother said her daughter was too frightened at that time to inform anyone about the alleged sexual assault and was observed to have been quiet.

It was not until the family returned to their residence that the woman's daughter suddenly broke down and cried.

The mother told the Chinese media she claimed that the male masseur touched her nipples and put his lips on them, and almost penetrated her with his fingers, but she stopped him.

It was after the daughter revealed what had allegedly happened to her that the mother returned to the massage parlour to confront the staff.

Was allegedly told massage was normal

However, she said the proprietor of the business was uncooperative.

The mother claimed that she was told at the massage parlour that such kinds of massage was supposedly normal.

Malaysia police apparently handling case

A massage parlour personnel confirmed with Shin Min over the phone that the police there were called in by a customer following an incident, and a staff was handed over to officers who showed up.

It was also disclosed that the masseur had been working at the outlet for two to three years.

As the case is now being handed by the police, the massage parlour cannot comment further, but it was further revealed that the male masseur has not returned to work pending investigations.

