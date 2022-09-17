More thundery showers with a few warm days of max 34°C for remainder of Sep. 2022

You may want to bring an umbrella with you if you are heading out, as there will be thundery showers on most coming days.

Thundery showers in late morning afternoon

Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) stated that more rainfall is expected in the second half of September 2022 compared to the first half of the month in their forecast on Sep. 16.

Short-duration thundery showers can be expected between the late morning and afternoon on most days during the second half of September 2022 as the prevailing Southwest Monsoon conditions are forecast to persist over Singapore and the surrounding region.

During this period, low-level winds are expected to continue blowing from the southeast or southwest.

Additionally, there may be widespread thundery showers and gusty winds across the island on a few mornings during the last week of September 2022.

This is a result of the convergence of winds over the region, which may influence the development of Sumatra squalls.

Few warm days where maximum temperature may hit 34°C

The MSS stated that a few warm days could also be expected, particularly during the third week of September 2022, where maximum temperatures could reach around 34°C.

For the remainder of the month, the daily temperature on most days is forecast to range between 24°C and 33°C.

Top image by Zheng Zhangxin