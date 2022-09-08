S'pore toddler allegedly sustains 7cm gash on face after falling while using Evorie water bottle

A one-and-a-half year-old toddler recently sustained a nasty gash that required 16 stitches at the hospital.

The injury allegedly happened after he fell while holding a sippy cup.

Unexpected injury

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min), the father, surnamed Wen, shared CCTV footage that showed the alarming incident as it happened. The incident took place on the evening of Aug. 14.

From the CCTV footage, the helper could be seen caring for the toddler while he was walking about. He was drinking from the bottle when he accidentally fell.

In a picture shared by Shin Min on Facebook, blood was seen gushing from the toddler's face following the unexpected fall.

The toddler appeared to have sustained a deep cut in between his eyebrows.

According to the father, who also spoke to Stomp, everything had happened very fast, in "a matter of seconds".

Shin Min reported that a tenant had eventually assisted the helper in bringing the toddler to the hospital for treatment, as Wen was on a business trip in Canada at the point of the incident.

His wife, who is a nurse, had also been working and was not at home.

Seven centimetre cut, requiring 16 stitches

Wen told Shin Min that besides the bleeding, his son had later vomited.

The cut sustained between the toddler's eyebrow and right eye was up to seven centimetres long, and required 16 stitches. The toddler was also hospitalised overnight before he could go home.

Wen shared his concerns that his son might have become "disfigured" due to the accident, and might suffer from bullying or discrimination from his schoolmates in the future:

"The doctor said that the cut was too deep, so my son will not be able to go for reconstructive surgery at the moment. We can only wait for it to heal naturally, and for the scar to fade."

While CCTV footage did not show clearly how the toddler had been cut, Wen said that he believes it was because of the way the bottle cover had been shaped.

He thinks it was a design flaw that had resulted in his son's gash.

He has since reached out to legal counsel, to get their advice on possible compensation from Evorie, the company that had manufactured the bottle.

He told Stomp that he wished the company would also explain to him how a child's water bottle could be sharp enough to cut a toddler's face.

The bottle had first been bought online by Wen in March, at S$20 to S$3o.

Even though it was "higher priced", Wen shared that he bought it as he saw that the product had good reviews and was rated for babies older than six months.

Evorie: "All products undergo strict quality and safety tests"

According to Shin Min, an Evorie spokesman shared that they are aware of the incident, and wished the toddler a speedy recovery.

Stating that the toddler's parents had not yet contacted them on the incident, Evorie shared that it welcomed Wen and his wife to reach out to them directly on the matter.

The spokesperson added that all Evorie products, including the model in question, undergo "strict quality and safety tests by reputable independent laboratories" to certify compliance with the highest international safety standards.

It also encouraged and welcomed anyone with any safety concerns to reach out to them.

Mothership has reached out to Evorie for an update on the incident.

Top images via Shin Min Daily News Facebook