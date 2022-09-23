Back

S'pore is world's 5th wealthiest city in 2022 with nearly 250,000 millionaires

A favoured destination for High Net Worth Individuals.

Matthias Ang | September 23, 2022, 03:01 PM

Events

With 249,800 millionaires, Singapore is the fifth wealthiest city in the world for 2022, according to investment migration consultancy Henley & Partners.

More centi-millionaires and billionaires than the second wealthiest city in the world

This figure includes 336 centi-millionaires (millionaires with a wealth of more than US$100 million) and 26 billionaires.

This also makes Singapore the second-largest "millionaire oasis" in Asia, after Tokyo, which has 304,900 millionaires and is the second wealthiest city worldwide for 2022.

However, the Japanese city only has 263 centi-millionaires and 12 billionaires, in comparison.

Meanwhile, the richest city in the world for 2022, New York City, has 345,600 millionaires, including 737 centi-millionaires and 59 billionaires.

Henley & Partners further noted that Singapore is "widely regarded" as the most business-friendly city worldwide and is one of the "top destinations" for migrating millionaires.

Singapore expected to receive around 2,800 High Net Worth Individuals for 2022

In addition, Singapore is projected to receive a net inflow of about 2,800 High Net Worth (HNW) Individuals for 2022.

This makes it the country with the third-highest projected influx of HNW individuals, behind Australia with 3,500 and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with 4,000.

Henley & Partners further pointed out that the migration of HNW individuals is an "important" gauge of economic health.

The consultancy added, "For instance, countries that attract high-net-worth individuals tend to be robust, with low crime rates, competitive tax rates, and excellent business opportunities."

Mothership has reached out to the Ministry of Manpower and the National Population and Talent Division under the Prime Minister's Office for more information on the matter.

Why are HNW individuals moving to Singapore?

Top photo by jiachenlin/Unsplash

Wearing masks outdoors no longer required in South Korea from Sep. 26

However, masks are still required indoors.

September 23, 2022, 02:51 PM

After 16-hour police search, 'kidnapped' 24-year-old man in S'pore turns out to be scam victim

Not all scammers ask you for money directly and immediately.

September 23, 2022, 02:48 PM

Crocs & 7-Eleven collab to make bright-orange shoes with 3D Slurpee charm

Cheers to that.

September 23, 2022, 02:29 PM

M'sian Lamborghini owner lets boy sit in car for more photos instead of posing beside it

Spread joy.

September 23, 2022, 12:29 PM

Calbee x Genki Sushi S'pore: Soft serve with Jagabee, sushi with spicy chips & more from Oct. 6, 2022

Hmm.

September 23, 2022, 12:09 PM

Newspaper vendor, 55, found dead in van 6 hours after parking at Aljunied car park

The van's engine and air conditioning were left running.

September 23, 2022, 11:57 AM

Mediacorp actor Jeffrey Xu refused to send his parents off at the airport as he didn't want them to let them see him cry

TLDR: His now-fiancée Felicia Chin changed him.

September 23, 2022, 11:13 AM

International order is 'imperfect', but the 'best bet' for small states like S'pore: PM Lee

Small states can have agency by banding together.

September 23, 2022, 11:06 AM

S$1 to 102.7 yen: Japanese yen falls to historic low against S'pore dollar

Never this low before.

September 23, 2022, 01:33 AM

S'poreans can go to Japan visa-free for up to 90 days from Oct. 11, 2022

Here we come.

September 23, 2022, 12:19 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.