New S$5 1-day bus pass replaces free shuttle to Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve & Kranji Marshes

Stops at Bollywood Veggies and Hay Dairies too.

Zi Shan Kow | September 03, 2022, 03:06 PM

If you're planning to visit Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve or Kranji Marshes, this is a heads-up that the free shuttle bus service from Kranji MRT station is no longer operating.

New S$5 shuttle service

The National Parks Board (NParks) ceased operations for the pilot shuttle bus service at the end of August 2022.

From Sep. 3, 2022, a new Kranji Farms Shuttle service will be run by private operator WTS Travel instead.

The service runs on Saturdays, Sundays and Public Holidays.

In addition to Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve and Kranji Marshes, visitors can also stop by these nature attractions:

  • Nyee Phoe (Gardenasia)

  • Bollywood Veggies

  • Thong Hup Gardens

  • Hay Dairies

  • Jurong Frog Farm

The one-day pass, priced at S$5 per person, allows you to hop on and off the shuttle service freely.

However, do take note that the bus intervals are approximately one hour long. There is also a break in service around lunchtime.

Payment can be made directly upon boarding the bus.

The schedule is as follows:

Image via NParks.

And this is what the bus looks like:

Image courtesy of Bhupesh Kurade.

Image courtesy of Bhupesh Kurade.

Top images by Bhupesh Kurade and Carsten Kreuzer/Google Maps.

