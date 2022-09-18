SCDF firefighters praised for putting out fire engulfing BMW at Sembawang petrol kiosk

Singapore Civil Defence Force firefighters have been praised for putting out a fire that engulfed a car while at a petrol station in Sembawang.

A video shared on TikTok showed the car ablaze after it burst into flames.

The incident took place at about 8.30pm on Friday, Sep. 16.

The engine compartment of the BMW appeared to be on fire.

The Esso station is located across the road from D’Rubinah restaurant along Sembawang Road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the fire involved the engine compartment of the car.

A member of the public and an off-duty officer tried putting out the fire with fire extinguishers before SCDF officers arrived, SCDF added.

Firefighters then used a water jet and a compressed air foam backpack to put out the fire.

SCDF said there were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

Praise online for the firefighters poured in due to the precarious position the personnel put themselves in.

Top photos via @abanginsurance TikTok