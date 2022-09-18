Back

Samurai Burger & seaweed shaker fries likely to return to McDonald’s S'pore on Sep. 22

Such a tease.

Syahindah Ishak | September 18, 2022, 08:26 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

McDonald's lovers in Singapore, here's something you might be looking forward to.

Samurai Burger's possible return

The Samurai Burger is (most probably) making a comeback soon.

McDonald's Singapore alluded to the return of the limited edition burger on its social media pages.

In a Facebook and Instagram post on Saturday (Sep. 17), McDonald's Singapore posted what appears to be a shadow of a samurai, with the text: "He's coming. 22 September 2022, 11am."

The post is also accompanied by the caption: "Prepare your appetite Singapore! It's almost time to listen to your inner warrior. We’ll see you reaaal soon. (sic)"

Judging by the comments on the posts, a large number of people collectively agreed that McDonald's Singapore is referring to the Samurai Burger.

Some are also looking forward to the return of the Seaweed Shaker Fries, which usually come with the Samurai Burgers.

Some also identified the silhouette as Shrek in a helmet.

Mothership has contacted McDonald's Singapore for more information.

Top images via McDonald's Singapore.

S'pore man tattoos HPB 'Healthier Choice' symbol on thigh as joke 'to lead a healthier life'

Note that he is saying he is the healthier choice.

September 19, 2022, 02:12 PM

Police officer, 29, dies after allegedly shooting himself outside MBS

A firearm was seized from the scene.

September 19, 2022, 02:09 PM

ICA: 1 to 2 weeks' wait expected for passport renewal

ICA added that it has redeployed resources to handle the increase in passport applications.

September 19, 2022, 01:47 PM

New year countdown fireworks returning to Marina Bay for the first time since pandemic

Marina Bay Singapore Countdown is healing.

September 19, 2022, 12:24 PM

S'pore president Halimah Yacob attends Queen Elizabeth II's lying in state in London

She was accompanied by her husband and Singapore's High Commissioner to UK.

September 19, 2022, 11:42 AM

What is the Commonwealth & why countries are flying its flags at half-mast for Queen Elizabeth

What is the relevance of the Commonwealth?

September 19, 2022, 11:01 AM

Man, 31, found with slash wounds along Beach Rd at 4am, 50-year-old arrested

Preliminary investigations revealed that both men were unknown to each other.

September 19, 2022, 09:33 AM

S'porean man found 1 day after going missing while hiking in Johor forest

He was found safe and only sustained minor injuries.

September 18, 2022, 07:30 PM

Commuters at Punggol MRT station bus stops complain pillars block view, risk missing bus

LTA responded by saying it was built this way because of space constraints.

September 18, 2022, 07:17 PM

S'pore's last freshwater fishing pond will be gone once Orto shuts it doors in June 2023

Though sentimental, some tenants were also pragmatic about the closure of Orto.

September 18, 2022, 06:32 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.