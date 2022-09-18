Samurai Burger & seaweed shaker fries likely to return to McDonald’s S'pore on Sep. 22

McDonald's lovers in Singapore, here's something you might be looking forward to.

Samurai Burger's possible return

The Samurai Burger is (most probably) making a comeback soon.

McDonald's Singapore alluded to the return of the limited edition burger on its social media pages.

In a Facebook and Instagram post on Saturday (Sep. 17), McDonald's Singapore posted what appears to be a shadow of a samurai, with the text: "He's coming. 22 September 2022, 11am."

The post is also accompanied by the caption: "Prepare your appetite Singapore! It's almost time to listen to your inner warrior. We’ll see you reaaal soon. (sic)"

Judging by the comments on the posts, a large number of people collectively agreed that McDonald's Singapore is referring to the Samurai Burger.

Some are also looking forward to the return of the Seaweed Shaker Fries, which usually come with the Samurai Burgers.

Some also identified the silhouette as Shrek in a helmet.

Mothership has contacted McDonald's Singapore for more information.

Top images via McDonald's Singapore.