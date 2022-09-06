Back

Some SAF products now on sale online on Lazada with delivery

Belmont Lay | Nigel Chua | September 06, 2022, 01:27 PM

Some Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) products can now be bought online and delivered to the homes of national servicemen by e-retailer Lazada from Sep. 6.

Lazada and SAF's supply support arm, the Combat Service Support Command (CSSCOM), signed a memorandum of understanding at the launch of the Lifestylemart store, which is in its pilot phase.

The 20 or so products on offer include personal equipment and items for yearly in-camp training, such as exercise attire, running shoes, camouflage face paint, water bags and other items in the SAF kit.

The number of items on sale is expected to increase.

"The aim is to introduce a wider range of eMart products for purchase at a later stage," said Lazada in a statement on Sep. 6.

Brigadier-General Terry Tan, Commander of CSSCOM, said the e-store would support national servicemen by bringing them greater convenience and provide the opportunity to learn from industry best practices, which could enhance CSSCOM's peacetime and operational effectiveness.

"We want public-private collaboration to be a lot stronger," BG Tan said, according to CNA.

"(It is) important for this private and public partnership to take place in peacetime so that when we need to better serve and help Singaporeans in crisis, in national emergencies, we are able to do it a little bit more (seamlessly)," he said.

Previously, national servicemen could buy SAF kit items online on eMart using eMart credits, with home delivery available at S$10.50.

The launch of the Lazada store means that full-time national servicemen (NSFs) and operationally ready national servicemen (NSmen) have an additional avenue to purchase items they need.

Existing physical eMart outlets are located in selected SAF camps, and two commercial retail shops at The Chevrons in Jurong East and SAFRA Punggol.

Top photos via Lazada & The Singapore Army Facebook

