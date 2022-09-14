'She was only 1 year younger than me': Mahathir mourns Queen's passing

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has expressed sadness at the passing of Queen Elizabeth the Second.

Only a year younger

Saying that he did not expect her to pass away when she did, he observed that she was only a year younger than he is.

Elizabeth was 96 years old when she passed, and Mahathir celebrated his 97th birthday in July 2022.

Calling Elizabeth a "good example of a constitutional monarch," he commented that:

"Her passing away is a loss not just to the British but to people who believe in the rule of law."

Reminisces

Mahathir recalled having met the Queen on several occasions, including the two times she visited Malaysia while he was Prime Minister.

Queen Elizabeth II pictured here giving her speech during the closing ceremony of the 1998 Commonwealth Games in the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, Malaysia. #malaysiatimemachine #Queen #QueenElizabethII #RestInPeaceQueenElizabeth pic.twitter.com/AUENqvewtn — Malaysia Time Machine (@malaysiatimemac) September 9, 2022

The first was for the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in 1989, and the second was for the 1998 Commonwealth Games held in Kuala Lumpur.

One of interesting point here that, other than 1st Battalion Rejimen Askar Melayu DiRaja Honour Guard.

1998 XVI Commonwealth Games were also an international debut of Kor Armor DiRaja Ceremonial Guard of Honour which were established in 1997. @Marchfoward @GardaAramis pic.twitter.com/XAHTfsNdC3 — Elizabeth Vstx (@EVostox) September 8, 2022

Mahathir said that the Queen had always been gracious and that hosting her was a pleasure.

Uncommon Wealth

He also recalled a pun-filled speech he delivered in Zimbabwe, about how in English what was said was "not what is meant".

"Thus the presiding officer in Parliament is called Mr. Speaker, but he may not speak. The Malay sultans are called the rulers but they may not rule. The British adviser ruled. Then there is the British Commonwealth where the wealth is not common."

Mahathir said when the speech was broadcast during the Queen's Golden Jubilee in 2002, the Queen laughed.

Top image via anakmalaysia1990/YouTube