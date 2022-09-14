Back

'She was only 1 year younger than me': Mahathir mourns Queen's passing

He recalled as always being gracious and a pleasure to host.

Tan Min-Wei | September 14, 2022, 03:13 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has expressed sadness at the passing of Queen Elizabeth the Second.

Only a year younger

Saying that he did not expect her to pass away when she did, he observed that she was only a year younger than he is.

Elizabeth was 96 years old when she passed, and Mahathir celebrated his 97th birthday in July 2022.

Calling Elizabeth a "good example of a constitutional monarch," he commented that:

"Her passing away is a loss not just to the British but to people who believe in the rule of law."

Reminisces

Mahathir recalled having met the Queen on several occasions, including the two times she visited Malaysia while he was Prime Minister.

The first was for the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in 1989, and the second was for the 1998 Commonwealth Games held in Kuala Lumpur.

Mahathir said that the Queen had always been gracious and that hosting her was a pleasure.

Uncommon Wealth

He also recalled a pun-filled speech he delivered in Zimbabwe, about how in English what was said was "not what is meant".

"Thus the presiding officer in Parliament is called Mr. Speaker, but he may not speak.

The Malay sultans are called the rulers but they may not rule. The British adviser ruled.

Then there is the British Commonwealth where the wealth is not common."

Mahathir said when the speech was broadcast during the Queen's Golden Jubilee in 2002, the Queen laughed.

Top image via anakmalaysia1990/YouTube

'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-Jae wins best drama actor Emmy, first South Korean & Asian to do so

South Korean pop culture acing it.

September 14, 2022, 04:13 PM

FAS president Lim Kia Tong dies aged 69

RIP.

September 14, 2022, 02:32 PM

Charlie Puth seen at Marina Bay Sands, calls Merli 'cute'

Check if he's on your left and right.

September 14, 2022, 02:02 PM

Nightclub operator who obscured flower garlands sales jailed more than 13 months, fined S$630,861 for GST evasion & money laundering

He had two shell entities to carry out the evasion.

September 14, 2022, 01:02 PM

Museum of Ice Cream offering 1-for-1 tickets & 3,000 free scoops on Sep. 17, 2022

Cool way to spend a Saturday.

September 14, 2022, 12:12 PM

3 cyclists seen drafting behind cargo truck along West Coast Highway

Footage from a year ago.

September 14, 2022, 12:07 PM

Bukit Timah HDB maisonette sold for record S$1.28 million

Big money.

September 14, 2022, 03:03 AM

S’pore’s international partners will continue giving SAF access to overseas training grounds: Ng Eng Hen

Singapore appreciates these opportunities.

September 13, 2022, 08:47 PM

S'pore man rescues a cat & 4 kittens abandoned at Marsiling Park at midnight, makes police report

One of the escaped kittens was found with the help of another TikTok user.

September 13, 2022, 08:33 PM

I found out that illegal pangolin products can still be found online

One million pangolins were poached in the past decade, and sadly, they are still sold online.

September 13, 2022, 07:55 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.