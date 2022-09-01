Back

Prima Deli puts 'ridiculous' slice of cheese on cake for birthday greeting, loyal customer disappointed

One slice of cheese, one cheesed off customer.

Nigel Chua | September 01, 2022, 02:09 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

[UPDATE on Sep. 1 at 6:05pm: This article has been updated with a statement from Prima Deli.]

A longtime customer of Prima Deli's Tampines Street 21 outlet was left disappointed after finding an unexpected ingredient on a cake he ordered for his wife's birthday — a slice of processed cheese.

Speaking to Mothership, the customer, Brian Tan, shared that he had been ordering cakes from the outlet for years, but never had such an experience.

The cake was ordered on Tuesday (Aug. 30) afternoon, for collection on Wednesday (Aug. 31).

The chosen flavour, Hazelnut Delight, was his favourite and "most ordered" cake.

Tan had indicated a request for the words "生日快乐" ("Happy Birthday" in Chinese) to be written on the cake, as he had done on previous occasions.

Birthday cake with a greeting written on sliced cheese. Photo courtesy of Brian Tan.

After collecting the cake, Tan found that the message had been written correctly, but was surprised to find that it was written on a slice of processed cheese.

He shared that previous cakes he had "faithfully ordered" over the years were written on white chocolate instead.

A cake Tan previously ordered from the same outlet. Photo courtesy of Brian Tan.

Decorations removed to lay cheese slice

"My family was so annoyed with the slice cheese, that we immediately removed it," said Tan.

But they then found that the cheese was covering indentations in the cake, which led Tan to suspect that the decorative chocolate pieces could have been "removed to lay flat that ridiculous slice of cheese," Tan told Mothership.

Here's what the cake looks like without a birthday greeting, from one of Tan's previous purchases:

"Botched job"

Disappointed, Tan said he has "never ever seen them doing such botched job on a cake."

He shared that he was not able to obtain a refund. "The staff even have the audacity to say it's normal," he said.

He was also not allowed to exchange the cake, as the outlet had no more cakes in the desired size.

Tan submitted a complaint on the Prima Deli website, and took to Facebook to warn other potential customers to "be careful when patronising" the outlet.

He added:

"All I know is this cake is an utter disappointment and my wife was very unhappy with it and I felt very bad that I had disappointed her."

Customer declines replacement cake offer

Tan shared that Prima Deli contacted him on Sep. 1, and said it would investigate the matter.

He commended the representative for being "very genuine", and for offering to provide the next cake on the house.

However, Tan declined the offer, saying he never set out to get a free cake, but wanted to highlight "the dropping standard and service provided by one of their franchise" instead.

According to this Facebook page, the Tampines Street 21 outlet is run by one of Prima Deli's franchisees.

Mothership reached out to Prima Deli for a statement, and received the following response:

"We appreciate Brian’s feedback on this and apologise for the unpleasant experience that he, as a long-time supporter, went through. We are serious about ensuring that our customers do not encounter such unhappy situations moving forward. This incident is unacceptable. We have taken the franchisee to task, with a serious warning issued to the franchise outlet. We are also reiterating to all franchise owners and their outlet staff on proper operating procedures and service delivery standards so that this does not happen again, and customers can continue to have positive experiences with us."

Article photos via Brian Tan

Milo trucks given rousing ovation during M'sia's 65th national day parade

Stylo milo.

September 01, 2022, 06:31 PM

Pokemon-themed packaging now available at McDonald's S'pore

Definitely choosing you.

September 01, 2022, 06:27 PM

China locks down Chengdu in continuation of 'zero Covid' policy

The largest Chinese city to come under lockdown after Shanghai.

September 01, 2022, 06:04 PM

You can now pick up booze for last-minute drinking sessions from 56 Shell Select stores in S’pore

Easy-breezy.

September 01, 2022, 05:58 PM

Schooling & Lim not given preferential treatment, 'no clear evidence' they were currently taking drugs: Shanmugam

Individuals, whose current drug taking tests are negative, are not sent to the drug rehabilitation centre (DRC) or given warnings, Shangmugam said.

September 01, 2022, 05:25 PM

Rosmah sentenced to 10 years' jail, fined S$305 million

She was found guilty of three charges related to bribery.

September 01, 2022, 04:36 PM

Roads around Marina Bay, Padang to be closed for 7 days for F1 night race

You shall not pass.

September 01, 2022, 04:20 PM

More wealthy Chinese moving to S'pore as China becomes more hostile to the rich: Financial Times

Singapore becoming more attractive for the rich.

September 01, 2022, 03:52 PM

Boy gives middle finger instead of finger heart during M’sia’s national day parade

He figured it out eventually.

September 01, 2022, 03:30 PM

Rosmah Mansor, Najib's wife, found guilty of soliciting & accepting bribes

Rosmah was found guilty of soliciting and accepting bribes related to a S$390 million solar power project.

September 01, 2022, 03:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.