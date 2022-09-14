Police officers pulled out taser but need not use it to subdue man along Bencoolen Street

[UPDATE on Sep. 14 at 10:55pm: This article has been updated with a police statement on the incident.]

A group of police officers were filmed arresting a man along Bencoolen Street, with one of them wielding a taser while others handcuffed him.

Footage of the incident is now circulating online, with a viral post on Sep. 13 garnering over 1,000 shares on Facebook.

What happened

In the video, the man who got arrested is seen walking along Bencoolen Street, in front of The Bencoolen shopping mall.

A police officer can be heard shouting at the man to sit and he complies.

One of the officers kept a taser aimed at the man while calling for the other officers to handcuff him.

With the man seated on the kerb, the officer holding the taser moves forward and kicks an object — presumably a weapon — away from the man.

The man is then handcuffed and searched by the officers, who retrieve a small object from his right side trouser pocket.

Police statement

In a statement by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Sep. 14, police said the man, aged 21, tried to evade police officers on foot patrol along Cheng Yan Place when he realised they wanted to check him. He refused to comply with the officers' instructions to stop, and ran away.

Police said he purportedly took out a retractable baton measuring about 50cm during the chase, and only dropped it when an officer drew his taser.

"Necessary force was used to subdue him," said the police.

The man was then arrested for the alleged offences of possession of a scheduled weapon, carrying a truncheon in a public place, and suspected drug-related offences.

Both the baton, and a knuckle-duster were seized as case exhibits.

The knuckle-duster was purportedly found in the man's underwear.

No one was injured during the incident, police said.

Article GIFs and top image screenshot via 吉娜 on Facebook