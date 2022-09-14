Back

Police officers pulled out taser but need not use it to subdue man along Bencoolen Street

Successful arrest.

Nigel Chua | September 14, 2022, 06:52 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

[UPDATE on Sep. 14 at 10:55pm: This article has been updated with a police statement on the incident.]

A group of police officers were filmed arresting a man along Bencoolen Street, with one of them wielding a taser while others handcuffed him.

Footage of the incident is now circulating online, with a viral post on Sep. 13 garnering over 1,000 shares on Facebook.

What happened

In the video, the man who got arrested is seen walking along Bencoolen Street, in front of The Bencoolen shopping mall.

A police officer can be heard shouting at the man to sit and he complies.

One of the officers kept a taser aimed at the man while calling for the other officers to handcuff him.

With the man seated on the kerb, the officer holding the taser moves forward and kicks an object — presumably a weapon — away from the man.

The man is then handcuffed and searched by the officers, who retrieve a small object from his right side trouser pocket.

Police statement

In a statement by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Sep. 14, police said the man, aged 21, tried to evade police officers on foot patrol along Cheng Yan Place when he realised they wanted to check him. He refused to comply with the officers' instructions to stop, and ran away.

Police said he purportedly took out a retractable baton measuring about 50cm during the chase, and only dropped it when an officer drew his taser.

Photo from SPF.

"Necessary force was used to subdue him," said the police.

The man was then arrested for the alleged offences of possession of a scheduled weapon, carrying a truncheon in a public place, and suspected drug-related offences.

Both the baton, and a knuckle-duster were seized as case exhibits.

Photo from SPF.

The knuckle-duster was purportedly found in the man's underwear.

No one was injured during the incident, police said.

Article GIFs and top image screenshot via 吉娜 on Facebook

Viral creme-filled circular croissants from New York now available at Bukit Timah bakery

Croissant moons, or croons.

September 14, 2022, 07:32 PM

Harrowing Halloween returns at S’pore Discovery Centre with haunted flight experience, exhibitions & more

Good excuse to ask your crush out.

September 14, 2022, 07:12 PM

Boy, 10, arrested in China for choking his grandmother until she stops moving after she beat him

The person filming the scene did not intervene.

September 14, 2022, 06:27 PM

MHA to review if parents can name stillborn children on digital birth certificates

ICA has received one request so far.

September 14, 2022, 06:14 PM

Fitness studios in S'pore shut down overnight, owner uncontactable, customers stranded

Police are investigating the matter.

September 14, 2022, 06:04 PM

It's already September. It's time I get my sh*t together.

Time to face up to reality. 

September 14, 2022, 06:01 PM

Zhang Ze Tong admits CPR scene in 'Healing Heroes' was 'really quite funny', thanks everyone for constructive feedback

Heh.

September 14, 2022, 05:09 PM

Update Apple devices now, SingCert advises iPhone & Mac users, as ‘critical vulnerability’ found

Hit update software now.

September 14, 2022, 04:59 PM

Nosey bird tries to help Jurong Bird Park visitor take photos, casually chills on woman's arm

The bird may have mistook her camera strap for a worm, the woman guessed.

September 14, 2022, 04:55 PM

WP's Louis Chua says lowering BTO eligibility age to 28 for singles won't require 'major overhaul'

In response, Senior Minister of State Tan Kiat How said that considerations remain for lowering the eligibility age.

September 14, 2022, 04:51 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.