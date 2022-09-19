Police officer, 29, dies after allegedly shooting himself outside MBS

A 29-year-old police officer was found dead outside Marina Bay Sands shopping mall after allegedly shooting himself, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

In response to Mothership's queries, a spokesperson for the police said the officer from the Central Police Division was found with a gun shot wound.

The incident took place along 1 Bayfront Avenue on Sep. 19 at 9.44am.

He was subsequently pronounced dead.

A firearm was found at the scene and seized.

Zaobao further reported that the officer had also fired two shots into the air.

He was also reportedly conveyed to hospital unconscious where he died of his injuries.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play and investigations are ongoing.

Helplines:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

