Back

Police officer, 29, dies after allegedly shooting himself outside MBS

A firearm was seized from the scene.

Matthias Ang | September 19, 2022, 02:09 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 29-year-old police officer was found dead outside Marina Bay Sands shopping mall after allegedly shooting himself, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

In response to Mothership's queries, a spokesperson for the police said the officer from the Central Police Division was found with a gun shot wound.

The incident took place along 1 Bayfront Avenue on Sep. 19 at 9.44am.

He was subsequently pronounced dead.

A firearm was found at the scene and seized.

Zaobao further reported that the officer had also fired two shots into the air.

He was also reportedly conveyed to hospital unconscious where he died of his injuries.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play and investigations are ongoing.

Helplines:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

Top Screenshot via Google Maps

Mysterious coffee stain seen on Zoe Tay's shirt before she gets splashed with coffee in Mediacorp drama

Dark stain.

September 19, 2022, 06:53 PM

S’pore’s biggest Iron Man fan gets to feel like Tony Stark with these Mayer electronic appliances

I love it 3,000.

September 19, 2022, 05:59 PM

Gojek introducing S$3 waiting fee, grace period of 4 mins from Sep. 26

The current grace period is five minutes.

September 19, 2022, 05:39 PM

4-hour queue for 58 Minced Meat Mee as stall in Bedok South closing Sep. 30, 2022

The wait is long.

September 19, 2022, 05:22 PM

Causeway closed to motorcycles from Sep. 20, 11pm to Sep. 21, 4am, use Tuas Second Link to enter M'sia

A PSA.

September 19, 2022, 04:55 PM

S'porean powerlifter breaks own U-52kg world record with 201kg deadlift

She beat her previous world record of 200.5kg.

September 19, 2022, 04:37 PM

More than a childhood dream: S’porean, 25, travels to Antarctica to learn more about its conservation & climate change

Foo Tun Shien was the only Singaporean selected to be part of a life-changing expedition to the southernmost part of the world in March 2022.

September 19, 2022, 04:34 PM

President Halimah meets M'sian King in London

Heads of state.

September 19, 2022, 04:32 PM

S'pore man tattoos HPB 'Healthier Choice' symbol on thigh as joke 'to lead a healthier life'

Note that he is saying he is the healthier choice.

September 19, 2022, 02:12 PM

ICA: 1 to 2 weeks' wait expected for passport renewal

ICA added that it has redeployed resources to handle the increase in passport applications.

September 19, 2022, 01:47 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.