New Pokémon Go Safari in Gardens by the Bay from Nov. 18-20, Pikachu in purple shirt to be found all over S'pore

A new Pokémon GO Safari has been announced, and the location is in Singapore.

The event will be at Garden by the Bay from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2022.

Safari Zones are usually considered places to capture rare Pokemon that might not spawn elsewhere.

According to the official release, trainers who purchase a ticket to the event will be able to encounter "Maractus, and many other Pokémon. If you’re lucky, you may encounter a Shiny Purrloin".

Also, Pikachu clad in purple T-shirts will be appearing in the wild all over Singapore from November onwards for a year.

More information on tickets will be available soon.

Image from Pokemon and Miguel Sousa on Unsplash