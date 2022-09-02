Back

New Pokémon Go Safari in Gardens by the Bay from Nov. 18-20, Pikachu in purple shirt to be found all over S'pore

Catch.

Nyi Nyi Thet | September 02, 2022, 01:21 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A new Pokémon GO Safari has been announced, and the location is in Singapore.

The event will be at Garden by the Bay from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2022.

Safari Zones are usually considered places to capture rare Pokemon that might not spawn elsewhere.

According to the official release, trainers who purchase a ticket to the event will be able to encounter "Maractus, and many other Pokémon. If you’re lucky, you may encounter a Shiny Purrloin".

Also, Pikachu clad in purple T-shirts will be appearing in the wild all over Singapore from November onwards for a year.

Image from Pokemon Company

More information on tickets will be available soon.

Image from Pokemon and Miguel Sousa on Unsplash

Taiwanese microchip tycoon renounces S'pore citizenship

Robert Tsao had initially renounced his Taiwanese citizenship in 2011 and moved to Singapore.

September 02, 2022, 12:56 PM

Man finds red packet full of money in Choa Chu Kang, realises he might have taken a ghost bride

Finders keepers?

September 02, 2022, 12:22 PM

Multiple job offers rescinded by Shopee, some informed only after arriving in Singapore

They were rescinded due to adjustments in hiring plans.

September 02, 2022, 12:20 PM

Popular Lola's Cafe opens 2nd outlet in Holland Village

New location.

September 02, 2022, 12:01 PM

From textbooks to Latin dance: Uni educators on having a life outside of campus

What it means to work hard and play hard.

September 02, 2022, 11:58 AM

Section of Ulu Pandan park connector damaged in landslide near Clementi BTO construction site

HDB conducted checks on the nearby completed blocks and confirmed they remain structurally sound.

September 02, 2022, 11:17 AM

How Joseph Schooling got caught smoking weed, according to The Straits Times

A drug utensil was found on national swimmer Amanda Lim.

September 02, 2022, 10:11 AM

Pandas Kai Kai & Jia Jia extend stay in S'pore for 5 years until 2027

Yay!

September 02, 2022, 09:46 AM

Liu Thai Ker on million-dollar HDB flats, 99-year leases & planning for a 10 million population in S'pore

Singapore's "master planner" shared his thoughts on the state of Singapore's public housing today.

September 02, 2022, 02:54 AM

Mark Lee refused to get on his knees to apologise to a member of the public after the media twisted his words

The 53-year-old retorted that he will only kneel for the elders in his family.

September 02, 2022, 02:19 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.