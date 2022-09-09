PM Lee to attend state funeral for Shinzo Abe in Tokyo

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will attend the state funeral of slain former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, PM Lee's Press Secretary stated on Sep. 9.

The funeral is scheduled to take place on Sep. 27, and will be held in Tokyo.

The assassination of Shinzo Abe

Abe was assassinated on July 8 while campaigning on behalf of another political candidate in the city of Nara.

A man in his 40s constructed a makeshift gun and shot Abe, and he was arrested after the assassination.

Abe reportedly bled to death after being rushed to hospital.

The shooting rocked Japan, which long has a reputation for low levels of violent crime and strict gun control laws.

Following Abe's death, PM Lee expressed his condolences and called it a deeply shocking and distressing incident.

In 2015, Abe came to Singapore to pay his respects to former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, PM Lee's father.

In 2016, he also visited Singapore to pay his respects to former president SR Nathan.

